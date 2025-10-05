Stone pelters will be dealt with firm hand, not with flowers: UP minister on Bareilly violence

Lucknow, Oct 5 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh Minister Dharampal Singh on Sunday justified the Yogi government’s firm stance on trouble-mongers and hooligans during the recent violent protests in Bareilly and said that those engaging in violence will be dealt with a firm hand and not be showered with flowers, as the law of the land must reign supreme for maintaining law and order.

The cabinet minister, speaking to newsmen, said that every person should have the freedom to pray, chant slogans, and practise their religion, but if someone indulges in vandalism or violence, strict action shall be taken against them.

His remarks come in the backdrop of Congress MP Imran Masood claiming bias and a religion-driven approach in the government crackdown on protestors in Bareilly, which saw a huge gathering of the minority community on the streets, after Friday prayers, last week.

Stating that the basis of action is crime and not religion, he said that the Yogi government pursues a policy of social justice and not appeasement.

"In Bareilly, Taufiq Raza Khan incited the mob, stones were thrown at the police, and shops were damaged. Will the police shower flowers in such a situation? No, the law will do its work. This is a system of justice, not appeasement. The law doesn't operate based on religion or sect, but rather against the one who is violating it," he said.

The minister further said that Taufiq Raza Khan delivered a sermon to a large crowd, saying ‘I love Mohammad’ 10 times to 50 times. There was no problem with this, even if they went on the streets shouting slogans. But the situation worsened only after some of them indulged in vandalism.

“Shops of other community were destroyed, stones were pelted at the police as well as at ordinary citizens—will flowers be showered on them when they pelt stones?” he asked.

“Just think, if they throw stones and the police throw flowers, how will things work? This is a system of justice, not appeasement. The law does not operate on the basis of religion or sect. It operates on the basis of who is breaking the law,” he said.

Responding to Akhilesh Yadav's accusation of "murder of democracy," Dharampal Singh said that the BJP government is completely transparent and driven by ethics.

--IANS

mr/uk