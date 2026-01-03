Stigma, lack of awareness driving high mental health treatment gap in India: Experts

New Delhi, Jan 3 (IANS) Nearly 80-85 per cent of individuals suffering from psychiatric disorders do not receive timely or appropriate care due to stigma and lack of awareness, said mental experts here on Saturday.

Speaking at the curtain raiser Event of the 77th Annual National Conference of the Indian Psychiatric Society, ANCIPS 2026 Delhi, the experts warned that despite advances in treatment and increasing awareness, the majority of people with mental illness continue to remain outside the formal healthcare system.

Addressing the gathering, they emphasised that mental illnesses are among the most treatable health conditions if identified early and managed appropriately.

“Mental health disorders are highly treatable, yet the majority of patients in India continue to suffer in silence. The fact that over 80 per cent of people do not receive timely psychiatric care reflects deep-rooted stigma, lack of awareness, and inadequate integration of mental health services into primary healthcare,” said Dr. Savita Malhotra, President of the Indian Psychiatric Society.

“This is not just a medical concern; it is a social, economic, and developmental issue that demands urgent national attention,” she added.

Data from the National Mental Health Survey (NMHS) clearly indicate that India faces one of the widest treatment gaps in the world, with over 85 per cent of people suffering from common mental disorders not seeking or receiving treatment.

In a global context, more than 70 per cent of individuals with mental illness do not receive care from trained healthcare professionals, and in many low-income countries, fewer than 10 per cent of those in need actually access necessary treatment.

India, with its vast population and limited mental health infrastructure, remains particularly vulnerable to this challenge.

“When psychiatric care is delayed, the illness often becomes more severe and chronic, leading to greater disability, family distress, loss of productivity, and a significantly increased risk of self-harm and suicide. Mental health must be addressed with the same urgency and seriousness as physical health,” said Dr. Nimesh G. Desai, former Director of the Institute of Human Behaviour & Allied Sciences (IHBAS).

“Strengthening community-based services, training primary care doctors, and improving referral systems are essential steps to bridge this unacceptable treatment gap,” he added.

Delayed treatment has far-reaching consequences not only for individuals and families but also for society and the economy. Untreated mental illness contributes to increased morbidity and mortality, higher rates of substance use disorders, unemployment, family breakdown, and suicide.

India already accounts for a significant proportion of global suicide deaths, making early identification and timely psychiatric intervention a critical public health priority.

While government initiatives such as the Tele-MANAS national mental health helpline, expansion of the District Mental Health Programme, and greater policy focus on mental health are positive steps, the experts stressed that these efforts must be scaled up substantially to meet the growing demand.

