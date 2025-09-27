September 27, 2025 7:34 PM हिंदी

Steps like GST reforms and citizen-first infrastructure showcase commitment to citizens: PM Modi

Steps like GST reforms and citizen-first infrastructure showcase commitment to citizens: PM Modi

New Delhi, Sep 27 (IANS) Sharing an article written by Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that measures such as GST simplification and citizen-first infrastructure showcase disciplined planning, attention to detail and a commitment to ensure benefits reach every citizen.

The Union Minister noted that the PM's efforts are making an impact on the ground.

"Narendra Modi's inspirational professionalism and impeccable work ethic are making the difference on the ground, and the way his discipline, which turns vision into durable systems, sets the PM apart," Hardeep Puri wrote on X.

Praising the PM's work ethic, the minister stated that the meticulous homework he does and how he goes through every paper and file before a meeting is what he expects of the system.

"Behind these choices lies a distinctive working style. Discussions are civil but unsparing; competing views are welcomed, drift is not. After hearing the room, he reduces a thick dossier to the essential alternatives, assigns responsibility and names the metric that will decide success," the minister said.

The best argument, not the loudest, prevails; preparation is rewarded; follow-up is relentless, he added.

Recently, the union government brought a significant simplification in Goods and Services Tax structure, scraping 28 per cent and 12 per cent tax slabs from the four-tier tax structure (5,12,18,28 per cent) to go with two main tax slabs--5 per cent and 18 per cent.

The changes were approved by the GST Council in September 2025 and became effective on September 22, 2025. A special 40 per cent rate was also introduced for luxury and "sin" goods.

The reforms aim to benefit consumers by lowering prices on everyday items and to help businesses by easing compliance burdens and solving complex issues like inverted duty structures.

Many items previously in the 12 per cent and 28 per cent tax slabs, including household electronics, small cars, and auto parts, have been moved to the lower 18 per cent slab. Essential goods like packaged foods, personal care items, and dairy products have moved from 12 per cent or 18 per cent to the 5 per cent slab.

--IANS

aps/uk

LATEST NEWS

Mortars, shots heard at border as Cambodia, Thailand trade accusations (File image)

Mortars, shots heard at border as Cambodia, Thailand trade accusations

Expectations v/s reality: Smriti Irani shares what her weekend looks like

Expectations v/s reality: Smriti Irani shares what her weekend looks like

Mohan Babu looks intense as Shikanja Maalik in Nani's 'The Paradise’

Mohan Babu looks intense as Shikanja Maalik in Nani's 'The Paradise’

Achintya Mehrotra wins gold in Auto Gymkhana, silver medal for Tarushi Vikram in women’s category in the Asian Auto Gymkhana Championship, which was held along with the FIA Asia-Pacific Motorsport Championship 2025 in Bandaragama (Sri Lanka) on Saturday. Photo credit: FIA

Asia-Pacific Motorsport C'ship: Achintya Mehrotra wins gold, silver medal for Tarushi Vikram

Injuries mount up as FC Barcelona return to Montjuic to play Real Sociedad in Matchweek 7 in La Liga 2025-26 in Barcelona, Spain, on Sunday. Photo credit: FC Barcelona

La Liga: Injuries mount up as Barca return to Montjuic to play Real Sociedad

Terrorism has no ‘religion, caste or colour', says RSS leader Indresh Kumar

Terrorism has no ‘religion, caste or colour', says RSS leader Indresh Kumar

Sarandeep Singh retained as Delhi senior men's team head coach for upcoming season

Sarandeep Singh retained as Delhi senior men's team head coach for upcoming season

Steps like GST reforms and citizen-first infrastructure showcase commitment to citizens: PM Modi

Steps like GST reforms and citizen-first infrastructure showcase commitment to citizens: PM Modi

Diabetic retinopathy remains unrecognised till vision loss sets in: Experts

Diabetic retinopathy remains unrecognised till vision loss sets in: Experts

Ravana effigy makers from Delhi’s Tagore Garden getting orders from US, Canada ahead of Dussehra

Ravana effigy makers in Delhi get orders from US, Canada ahead of Dussehra