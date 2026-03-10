Stebin Ben spends first birthday post marriage in a quiet set-up in Rishikesh amid Himalayas

Mumbai, March 10 (IANS) Singer Stebin Ben opted for a quiet and serene way to celebrate his first birthday post marriage, spending time amidst the tranquil surroundings of Rishikesh and the Himalayas.

Taking to his social media account, the singer shared glimpses from his birthday retreat.

The visuals include picturesque scenery of lush greenery and towering trees set against the picturesque Himalayan backdrop.

In one of the images, Stebin is seen sitting alone on a wooden bench in a garden, soaking in the calm atmosphere of the mountains.

Sharing the moment, he wrote, “Spent a few quiet hours of my birthday sitting in the Himalayas, just relaxing and reflecting. Only gratitude for everything life has already given me. Lucky to have performed in Rishikesh, surrounded by these mountains.”

Stebin also gave fans a glimpse of his birthday celebrations, including a beautifully designed multi-tier cake themed around music.

The cake also featured musical notes wrapped around its tiers, piano keys, a small guitar placed on top, and decorative flowers.

The cake also had film-strip style images printed on the lower tier, while photographers and friends gathered around to capture the celebratory moment.

On his birthday on the 9th of March, actress Kriti Sanon had penned the sweetest birthday wish for her "Jiju' Stebin Ben.

Sharing a goofy yet adorable photo with Stebin on her social media account, Kriti had penned a heartfelt note in which she revealed that she feels the happiest to call the singer a part of her family.

Kriti further admitted that she is in awe of Stebin's talent. Expressing her pride in his incredible journey so far, Kriti wrote on the photo-sharing app, "Happiest Birthday Stebssss!! Proud of your journey, in awe of your sheer talent & happiest to call you Fam! Always rooting for you!! (sic)"

The 'Tere Ishk Mein' actress dropped another picture with her brother-in-law, giving him a warm hug, and wrote, "Brother from another mother! Love you!!"

Kriti's sister and Stebin’s wife, Nupur Sanon, also compiled a heartfelt wish for her husband on social media, saying, "Words could never express how grateful I am for you...for the extraordinary man that you are. You are my safe place, where I get to be soft, silly, and completely me."

For the uninitiated, Nupur and Stebin tied the knot this January in Udaipur as per both Hindu and Christian rituals after being in a relationship for some time.

