Staying true to values is key in defining moments: Gautam Adani

Ahmedabad, Aug 13 (IANS) Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani on Thursday said that staying true to one’s values, beliefs, and convictions is among the most important things to do during defining moments.

In his Independence Day address, the Adani Group Chairman reflected on trust, sacrifice, and the responsibility that comes with India’s freedom.

"There are times when the most important thing you can do is stay true to what you know, what you value and what you believe in," he stressed.

Reflecting on the significance of August 15, Gautam Adani said Independence Day is not merely a day of celebration for him but also a day of gratitude. He said the journey of major transformation requires sacrifice and patience.

"That is why August 15th is not merely a day of celebration for me; it is also a day of gratitude. And perhaps this gratitude teaches us another profound lesson of life: that no major transformation occurs without sacrifice, nor without patience," the billionaire industrialist said.

Gautam Adani also spoke about the importance of trust, saying it is built every day through actions, commitments and character.

The Adani Group Chairman said these values have shaped his journey and continue to guide the way people within the Adani Group work together.

"It is a value that has guided his journey and continues to shape the way we work together," he said.

As part of the Independence Day reflections, more than three lakh employees and partners came together through “Apni Baat Apno Ke Saath” to reflect on the organisation’s shared journey, with trust, character and commitment at its core.

Gautam Adani also highlighted the contribution of workers and young engineers involved in the country’s development projects.

Recalling his interaction with employees at Khavda, where one of the country’s largest renewable energy projects is being developed, he said their work reflects not only professional commitment but also pride in contributing to something larger than themselves.

--IANS

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