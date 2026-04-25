Stay strong, sending you a big hug: Nadal sends regard to Alcaraz after Roland Garros withdrawal

New Delhi, April 25 (IANS) 14-time French Open champion Rafael Nadal has given support to Carlos Alcaraz, who withdrew from Roland Garros and Rome on Friday due to a wrist injury.

World No 2 Spaniard Alcaraz announced on Friday that he will not compete in the Rome Masters and clay court major French Open due to wrist injury he suffered during his first-round match at the ATP 500 event in Barcelona.

The 22-major champion Nadal wrote on social media, "Hang in there, Carlos! I hope you have the speediest recovery possible. These difficult moments truly highlight the value of everything you are doing. Stay strong—sending you a big hug!"

Alcaraz will miss the Parisian tournament for the first time since 2021. A few days ago, during the Laureus World Sports Awards, he had already casted doubt over his participation in the season’s second Grand Slam.

That uncertainty was fully confirmed on Friday. “After the results of the tests carried out today, we have decided that the most prudent thing to do is to be cautious and not participate in Rome or Roland Garros as we wait to evaluate the progress so we can decide when to return to the court. This is a difficult time for me, but I am sure we will come out of it stronger,” he wrote on his social media.

Alcaraz, who is defending champion in Rome and Roland Garros, where he memorably saved three championship points to defeat rival Jannik Sinner in the final, completed the Career Grand Slam at the Australian Open earlier this year.

The No. 1 player in the ATP Rankings Jannik Sinner also shared his thoughts on the situation following his opening win in Madrid.

"I think what's most important is to say that tennis needs Carlos," Sinner said after hearing the news. "Tennis is a much better sport when he's around."

Alcaraz surrendered the World No. 1 spot to Sinner following his defeat to the Italian in the Monte-Carlo final. The 22-year-old Spaniard, who is 390 points adrift of Sinner in the ATP Rankings, was defending 1,000 points in Rome and 2,000 at Roland Garros.

--IANS

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