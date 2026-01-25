January 25, 2026 12:38 AM हिंदी

Statehood Day celebrations aim to foster unity and national integration: Arunachal Guv



Itanagar, Jan 24 (IANS) Arunachal Pradesh Lok Bhavan celebrated Uttar Pradesh Diwas on Saturday. The event was held at Lok Bhavan in Itanagar for people from Uttar Pradesh residing in the state. It reflected the spirit of ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’.

Addressing the function, Governor Lt. General K.T. Parnaik (Retd.) said such celebrations, envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, play a vital role. They help strengthen unity, oneness, and national integration.

He praised the active participation of the people of Uttar Pradesh and said that the state drives development under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Uttar Pradesh has become a major hub of information technology and a cradle of spirituality. It is also one of the most sought-after destinations for pilgrims and visitors. The Governor said this symbolises India’s progress rooted in tradition.

The Governor extended State Foundation Day greetings and conveyed his good wishes to the people of Uttar Pradesh, especially those living and working in Arunachal Pradesh in various professions and business sectors. He also expressed appreciation and gratitude for their valuable contributions to Arunachal Pradesh’s growth, development, and social fabric.

Reflecting on Uttar Pradesh’s rich legacy, the Governor highlighted its profound contributions through cultural heritage, artistic traditions, and revolutionary spirit. These played a pivotal role in India’s freedom struggle.

Lt. General Parnaik (Retd.) said these shared platforms bring people closer and deepen mutual understanding. They reinforce the idea that, despite diverse cultures and traditions, the nation stands united as one family. The celebration was a joyful confluence of cultures and beautifully reflected India’s unity in diversity. It nurtured a spirit of shared belonging and harmony.

The cultural performances added vibrancy to the occasion. Members of the Uttar Pradesh community presented traditional items. Arunachali children delighted the audience with graceful folk dances of Uttar Pradesh. This symbolised cultural exchange and mutual respect.

The programme was further enriched by patriotic and Bhojpuri dances, energetically performed by Vivekananda Kendra Vidyalaya students from Chimpu. A devotional Kirtan by Sachindr Kr Maharaj and his team added a spiritual resonance to the evening.

The Governor and First Lady Anagha Parnaik of the state later interacted warmly with the students over high tea. This made the occasion even more memorable and special for the young participants.





