State Secy M.V. Govindan's hasty exit from presser fuels questions as Kerala CPI-M in disarray

Thiruvananthapuram, May 6 (IANS) A visibly discomfited CPI-M Kerala state Secretary M. V. Govindan cut short his first post-poll press interaction within minutes, sidestepping questions and walking away, a moment that has quickly become emblematic of the CPI(M)’s discomfort after its worst electoral setback in decades.

The optics were hard to miss.

For a leadership that had confidently campaigned for a historic third consecutive term, the reality has been stark: just 35 seats in the 140-member Assembly.

Govindan termed the outcome "unexpected" and promised a detailed review, but his reluctance to engage has only deepened the sense of a party on the defensive.

During May and June. the party will conduct its review at all levels, he said.

The setback is also deeply personal for the state secretary. His wife, P. K. Shyamala, lost in Thaliparamba to rebel candidate and former party veteran T. K. Govindan, who contested with the backing of the Congress-led UDF.

The defeat in a constituency closely tied to the party’s leadership has amplified the political and symbolic blow.

Beyond individual losses, the CPI-M has been rattled by reverses in its traditional strongholds in the Kannur, Kozhikode, and Alappuzha regions -- long seen as organisational bedrock.

The erosion in these bastions points to a deeper churn within the party’s core support base.

Further compounding the crisis were the striking victories of leaders who had broken ranks.

Alongside T.K. Govindan, former minister G. Sudhakaran and V. Kunjikrishnan registered upset wins, widely viewed as a sign of internal dissent translating into electoral outcomes.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who has since resigned, is facing rare criticism from within party circles.

His continued absence from the media since the results has raised further questions, particularly as calls for accountability grow louder.

What makes the moment striking is the contrast, from assertive pre-poll messaging to visible post-result unease.

Govindan has said the party will undertake a comprehensive review in the coming weeks, consulting all organisational levels.

But for now, the image of the state Secretary cutting short his interaction and the silence from the top leadership has come to define the CPI-M's immediate response to a bruising defeat.

With pressure mounting from within and outside, the party’s next moves will be closely watched, as it attempts to navigate one of its most testing phases in Kerala politics.

--IANS

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