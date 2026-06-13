Startups hail global platform as PM Modi to inaugurate Bharat Innovates in France

New Delhi, June 13 (IANS) As Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate ‘Bharat Innovates 2026’ in France, Indian startups and innovators on Saturday expressed strong enthusiasm and optimism over the global platform showcasing India’s deep-tech, clean energy and healthcare innovation ecosystem, alongside his participation in the G7 Summit at Evian and the VivaTech event in Paris.

The initiative provides a major global stage for Indian innovation to connect with investors, industry leaders, policymakers and technology partners.

Speaking to IANS, Gudlyf Mobility co-founder and CEO Dr Ajeet Babu PK said the platform is a matter of pride, especially for entrepreneurs from smaller cities.

“Coming from a Tier-2 city like Madurai and being selected for this platform is a matter of pride. We are extremely excited,” he said.

Dr KC Vora, co-founder of Gudlyf Mobility, said the initiative offers strong global exposure for Indian startups. “We want to export this cylinder. There is a strong sense of excitement that our product can become globally recognised and exported worldwide,” he said.

Highlighting the scale of selection, he noted that 120 startups were shortlisted from nearly 3,000 applicants.

“We are developing a hydrogen cylinder that is 50 per cent lighter and 50 per cent cheaper than conventional metal cylinders,” he added, expressing hope of engaging with the Prime Minister during the event.

Tricog Health Chief Growth Officer Prateek Golecha said the platform provides global visibility for Indian-made technology. “Our product and algorithm are built in India and are now being showcased on a global stage. We are hopeful of entering multiple international markets,” he told IANS.

He added that the company’s AI-driven healthcare solutions aim to improve access to affordable diagnostics, particularly in emerging markets where delayed testing worsens outcomes in diseases such as heart conditions.

Prof. Arnab Dutta of UrjanovaC highlighted carbon capture innovation, saying: “We discovered a way to capture and convert carbon dioxide using water,” noting that the process is inspired by natural biological and geological mechanisms.

Bharat Innovates 2026 is a three-day national initiative featuring 120 startups and participation from more than 15 premier institutions, aimed at showcasing India’s technology capabilities to global investors, policymakers and research organisations.

--IANS

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