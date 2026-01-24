January 24, 2026 3:48 PM हिंदी

Startup India to trade talks, Piyush Goyal highlights key happenings in last 2 weeks

Startup India to trade talks, Piyush Goyal highlights key happenings in last 2 weeks

New Delhi, Jan 24 (IANS) From the ‘Startup India’ initiative turning 10 to trade talks, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Saturday highlighted some of the key happenings in the last two weeks which made headlines globally.

‘Startup India’ marked 10 years of its journey with a headline event in Delhi on January 16, graced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with participation from startup founders, innovators, and young entrepreneurs.

“Marked as the National Startup Day, the results for the 5th editions of the States’ Startup Ranking Exercise and the National Startup Awards were also announced,” said Goyal in a post on X.

The Indian youth is focused on solving real problems, said PM Narendra Modi, while celebrating the milestone of 10 years of the Startup India mission. Speaking at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, PM Modi lauded the country’s startup founders and innovators who chartered a path for themselves and boosted the country’s image globally.

Goyal also held a productive meeting with David Eby, Premier of British Columbia, Canada.

“Discussions focused on strengthening the India-Canada economic partnership, advancing trade & investment cooperation, and exploring collaboration across sectors such as critical minerals, manufacturing, clean energy, technology, education, defence and innovation,” the minister said.

Government e-Marketplace (GeM) also marked seven years of the ‘Womaniya’ initiative, its flagship programme aimed at strengthening the participation of women-led Micro and Small Enterprises (MSEs) in public procurement.

During the event, an MoU was signed with Women’s Collective Forum (WCF) to strengthen institutional support for women entrepreneurs.

Also, the Regional Office of APEDA has been inaugurated in Raipur, Chhattisgarh, to position the state as a major hub for agricultural and processed food exports. The state offers significant export potential across a wide range of products, including various varieties of rice, fruits, vegetables, and forest produce like Mahua, informed Goyal.

The first-ever air shipment of three GI-tagged products from Karnataka, namely Nanjangud Rasabale Banana, Mysore Betel Leaves and Indi Lime, has been exported to the Maldives.

“This marks yet another step in India's consistent efforts to boost agri exports, support farmers, expand market access, and promote our GI heritage on the global stage,” said the minister.

--IANS

na/

LATEST NEWS

Harmanpreet Kaur calls 'Mardaani 3' trailer 'insane', asks for example setting punishments

Harmanpreet Kaur calls 'Mardaani 3' trailer 'insane', asks for example setting punishments

New Delhi 'top priority' for Europe, EU-India FTA 'mother of all deals': Malta envoy

New Delhi 'top priority' for Europe, EU-India FTA 'mother of all deals': Malta envoy (IANS interview)

KIWG 2026: Kerala’s Abhijith Amal Raj delivers more than just gold medal on comeback to ice skating (Credit: KIWG 2026)

KIWG 2026: Kerala’s Abhijith Amal Raj delivers more than just gold medal on comeback to ice skating

OpenAI adding advertisements in ChatGPT in US sparks privacy concerns

OpenAI adding advertisements in ChatGPT in US sparks privacy concerns

Deception as a doctrine: Lashkar-e-Taiba’s new strategy to confuse Indian agencies

Deception as a doctrine: Lashkar-e-Taiba’s new strategy to confuse Indian agencies

PWL: Haryana confident of strong comeback despite loss to Maharashtra

PWL: Haryana confident of strong comeback despite loss to Maharashtra

Iran thanks India for opposing 'unjust and politically motivated' UNHRC resolution

Iran thanks India for opposing 'unjust and politically motivated' UNHRC resolution

Bhagyashree wishes her sunshine Avantika on her birthday: That piece of my heart that lived outside of me but forever will be mine

Bhagyashree wishes her 'sunshine' Avantika on her birthday

Arun Govil expresses gratitude to PM Modi for taking note of issues faced by small actors, technicians

Arun Govil expresses gratitude to PM Modi for taking note of issues faced by small actors, technicians

MS Dhoni starts net practice in Ranchi ahead of IPL 2026

MS Dhoni starts net practice in Ranchi ahead of IPL 2026