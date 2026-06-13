Startup fraternity hails PM Modi, eagerly looks forward to Nice event

Nice, June 13 (IANS) Hailing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's initiatives, India's startup fraternity is eagerly looking forward to the Bharat Innovates 2026 event in Nice which will see the participation of more than 120 Indian companies and startups along with prominent business leaders, investors and CEOs from France and other countries.

"We are very excited. All the members of our startup fraternity are extremely happy that our Prime Minister is supporting and encouraging us. This sends a strong message that if you are a technology innovator creating meaningful solutions, you have the support and encouragement of the Prime Minister himself. We are truly delighted, and our excitement knows no bounds," said Vikram Vishal, an innovator from UrjanovaC.

"Bharat Innovate has become a platform through which investors, corporates, and innovators can come together to drive progress for India and the world. It has provided us with an opportunity and visibility that we might not have received elsewhere..." Ajeet Babu PK, an innovator from Gudlyf Mobility, stated.

"It is a great platform, as I said. We have been interacting with many fellow companies here, and they are doing some remarkable research and work. Some are in the early stages, while others have already established successful businesses,” said Prateek Golecha, an innovator from Tricog Health.

“Getting visibility at a level where Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the President of France are present puts a spotlight... This not only creates business opportunities but also provides a great opportunity to create impact on the ground..." he added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alongside French President Emmanuel Macron, will inaugurate the Bharat Innovates event on Sunday that brings together top innovation startups from India, France and the world.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the event, being held during India-France Year of Innovation, reinforces the vibrant innovation partnership between India and France. More than 120 Indian companies/startups and prominent business leaders, investors and CEOs from France and other countries are expected to participate in Bharat Innovates.

–IANS

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