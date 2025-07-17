Committed to Global South, India sends measles and rubella vaccines to Bolivia

New Delhi, July 17 (IANS) In a significant gesture of friendship and commitment to the Global South, India sent a consignment of 300,000 doses of Measles and Rubella vaccines along with ancillary supplies on Thursday to help Bolivia in containing the outbreak of the disease.

Last month, Bolivia declared a National Health Emergency in response to a measles outbreak.

"India dispatched a consignment of 300,000 doses of Measles and Rubella vaccines along with ancillary supplies to support Bolivia in managing the outbreak of the disease. India stands by its friends in the Global South," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) posted on X.

As of July 14, the Bolivian Ministry of Health and Sports has reported 119 confirmed instances of measles. The majority of these confirmed cases, 98, are located in Santa Cruz. Additional regions affected by the outbreak include La Paz with 10 cases, Potosi with 4, Beni with 3, Chuquisaca with 2, and one case each in Oruro and Pando.

India's delivery of vaccines to Bolivia follows shortly after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's discussion with Bolivian President Luis Alberto Arce Catacora during the BRICS Summit in Brazil earlier this month.

The two leaders reviewed bilateral cooperation and expressed satisfaction with the progress achieved, and discussed cooperation in critical minerals, trade and commerce, Digital Public Infrastructure and UPI, health and pharmaceuticals, traditional medicine, small and medium industries, training, and capacity building.

They expressed satisfaction over the ongoing development cooperation between the two countries, including through Quick Impact Projects and capacity-building initiatives under the ITEC scholarship programmes.

India and Bolivia enjoy friendly and cordial relations. The bilateral exchanges, trade and investment are promising with potential for increasing mutually beneficial cooperation.

Both sides are working to improve the level of engagement and forge a partnership in sectors like minerals, infrastructure development, health and pharmaceuticals, Information Technology, capacity building, and development cooperation.

India has also earlier sent medical consignments to Bolivia. In August 2020, India gifted medical aid of 6.2 tonnes of essential medicines, including 300,000 Hydroxychloroquine tablets and protective gear, to Bolivia.

