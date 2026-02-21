February 21, 2026 11:54 PM हिंदी

CM Stalin sets target of 2.5 crore votes, over 200 seats at DMK training meet in Madurai

Madurai, Feb 21 (IANS) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK President M.K. Stalin on Saturday set an electoral target of securing at least 2.5 crore votes and winning more than 200 Assembly seats while addressing the DMK South Zone Polling Station Administrators’ Training Conference in Madurai.

The conference, attended by party functionaries from southern districts, was held at Uthangudi Convention Grounds.

Stalin left the Madurai Government Guest House in the evening to attend the event and received a warm welcome from party supporters along the route. According to party sources, a large number of women gathered between Mattuthavani and the venue to greet the Chief Minister, highlighting the party’s outreach efforts among women.

Beginning his address, Stalin said Madurai held a special place in Tamil Nadu’s political and cultural landscape.

“Courage means Madurai. Love means Madurai,” he said, describing the city as one known for its rich heritage, hospitality, and cultural significance.

Highlighting the party’s organisational efforts, Stalin said the DMK had actively worked during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls to ensure that eligible voters were not removed.

“We did not allow a single genuine vote to be deleted,” he said.

Referring to the forthcoming Assembly elections, Stalin said the party had set a clear electoral objective.

“We must secure at least 2.5 crore votes and win more than 200 seats,” he said, urging booth-level administrators and party workers to strengthen grassroots mobilisation.

The Chief Minister also alleged that central investigative agencies, including the CBI, Enforcement Directorate (ED), and Income Tax Department, had conducted frequent actions against DMK leaders.

He claimed such actions were attempts to exert pressure on the party but asserted that the DMK would continue its political and organisational activities.

Stalin said the continuation of the DMK government was important for sustaining welfare schemes and social justice initiatives implemented by the state.

“If Tamil Nadu has to progress further, the DMK must continue its governance,” he said, calling upon party cadres to work in a coordinated manner ahead of the elections.

Following the conference, Stalin was scheduled to attend another programme at the Gandhi Museum in Madurai.

