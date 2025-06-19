ST Hasan should think before speaking: Maulanas slam SP leader over Yoga-Namaz remark

Bareilly, June 19 (IANS) Prominent Islamic scholars have strongly criticised Samajwadi Party (SP) leader ST Hasan for his recent remarks linking the observance of Yoga Day to religious practices, particularly Namaz.

Religious leaders have also called his comments misleading, cautioning him against making statements that confuse religious beliefs with health practices.

All India Muslim Jamaat (AIMJ) National President Maulana Shahabuddin Razvi Barelvi and All India Shia Personal Law Board General Secretary Maulana Yasoob Abbas both urged Hasan to consult knowledgeable and responsible individuals before speaking on matters related to Islam.

The controversy erupted after ST Hasan said, "There is no need to give a break on Yoga Day. If employees want, they can do Yoga at home and then come to the office. When Muslims are not even given a half-hour break for Namaz, how is it justified to give a special break for Yoga?"

Reacting sharply to this, Maulana Shahabuddin Razvi told IANS, “Yoga is originally a Sanskrit word, but it has now found a place in many languages, including Urdu. Yoga is not a religious activity—it’s a physical and mental discipline. It’s essential for both men and women. It helps prevent minor and major illnesses and improves overall well-being. That’s why I encourage everyone—students in madrasas, scholars, imams, and religious figures—to adopt Yoga as a daily habit.”

He further clarified that while Surya Namaskar has specific religious connotations in Hinduism, its practice is voluntary.

“I do not promote Surya Namaskar myself, but I have no objection if someone does it based on their beliefs. The issue is not about religion—it’s about health. Whether it’s the state or central government, they govern based on democracy, not religion," he told IANS.

Maulana Razvi emphasised that Islamic teachings themselves have historically embraced forms of meditation and physical discipline that resemble Yoga.

“In our Sufi traditions, dargahs and spiritual leaders taught practices that are deeply aligned with yogic principles. The objective is inner purification and physical well-being. Therefore, Yoga should not be mixed with Namaz. They serve different purposes: Yoga is for physical and mental health, while Namaz is a religious obligation for all mature Muslims.”

Echoing similar sentiments, Maulana Yasoob Abbas also expressed disappointment over Hasan’s remarks.

“It is deeply regrettable that ST Hasan is conflating Namaz and Yoga. Namaz is a form of worship - an obligatory act of faith. Yoga, on the other hand, is about health and well-being. It has no religious mandate. Unfortunately, such remarks defame both Islam and Namaz,” Abbas said.

He noted that Yoga is now a global movement being promoted by India and its leadership.

“Yoga is being celebrated across the world, largely due to India's efforts, and particularly under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. To drag religion into a globally recognised health discipline is counterproductive," Abbas added.

Abbas concluded by urging politicians to be more responsible when commenting on sensitive religious matters.

“ST Hasan should think before making such statements. He should consult religious scholars and responsible voices before speaking about Islam. Speaking without knowledge only adds to confusion and weakens the very faith he claims to represent," he concluded.

--IANS

jk/dan