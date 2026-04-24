Sshivada: Feeling so grateful for all the love!

Chennai, April 24 (IANS) Overwhelmed by the outpouring of love from fans, friends and family on the occasion of her birthday, actress Sshivada, who has made a name for herself in both Malayalam and Tamil cinema with her fine performances, on Friday penned a note of gratitude in which she said she was "feeling grateful for all the love".

Taking to her Instagram age to pen a note of gratitude, she wrote, "A little late, but thank you so much from the bottom of my heart for all your birthday wishes. I’m sorry I couldn’t reply to everyone personally, but I truly appreciate each one of you who took the time to message me. You all made my day so special, and I’m feeling so grateful for all the love."

She then went on to give details of how she spent her birthday. Under the sub-head 'A little note from yesterday', she wrote, "Spent the day mostly with myself, and honestly, it felt really nice. Watched Madhuvidhu — such a fun, light movie to enjoy with family."

She also disclosed that she finally did her nails again after three long years and that she ended the day with some much-needed skin pampering at her favorite place.

"I wrapped it all up with a small, simple cake cutting with my family. Feeling so happy and truly grateful," she said.

Sshivada, who was last seen playing the lead in director Navinkumar Palanivel's gripping investigative thriller series 'Thadayam', will next be seen playing a pivotal role in director R J Balaji's eagerly awaited action entertainer 'Karuppu', featuring actor Suriya in the lead.

For the unaware, the explosive action entertainer 'Karuppu' is to hit screens worldwide on May 14 this year. The film has triggered huge excitement among fans and filmbuffs. Excitement about the film doubled after the makers released a teaser on the occasion of Suriya's birthday last year.

The teaser that was released begins with the deity of Karuppu being worshipped with chilli powder even as a voice says, "It's not a calm deity that you worship with grace. If you pray with sincerity and offer chillies, it's a fierce deity that will deliver instant justice."

The teaser showed that Suriya plays a lawyer character called Saravanan in the film and that he has another name -- Karuppu as well. It also gave away the fact that the film would be a proper commercial entertainer with a lot of action sequences in it. Actress Trisha plays the female lead in this film.

--IANS

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