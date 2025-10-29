Ssanjay Gaggnani, wife Poonam collaborate for the first time after marriage for project

Mumbai, Oct 29 (IANS) Actor Ssanjay Gaggnani and his wife Poonam Ppreet are all set to collaborate for the very first time after their marriage in their upcoming music video titled Piya Ji.

Speaking about the essence of the video and what they hope audiences will notice most, the couple shared: “The smaller, unscripted moments — the smiles, the tears, the family laughter. Those are the true essence of our love story.”

The music video is composed by music composer Yash Pathak, who has previously worked with music legends A. R. Rahman and Sachin–Jigar, and sung by the talented Divya Kumar.

The song beautifully brings together melody and memories, where every frame captures the purity of real emotions rather than staged perfection.

Describing their journey from wedding to Piya Ji, they express the depth of their bond in a single word.

Poonam said: “Timeless. Because love, when it’s real, doesn’t fade — it only finds new ways to express itself.”

Asked if seeing their relationship celebrated through music made them feel more connected, both agreed it was an emotional experience.

They said: “Watching our love immortalized through music reminded us how deeply we’re connected. It made us relive every emotion and every promise all over again.”

The couple also had heartfelt words for the famous music composer Yash Pathak, praising his emotional vision and storytelling. They recall, “Working with Yash was wonderful — he has such an emotional and artistic vision. When he told us he wanted to use our real wedding footage, we were honestly taken aback. But the way he wove it into a story so gracefully, we knew it had to happen. He captured our essence, not just our visuals.”

Ssanjay and Poonam beautifully sum up by saying: “True love isn’t about perfection — it’s about presence. When two people stand by each other through every phase, even the most ordinary moments become extraordinary.”

Talking about Ssanjay, he has done shows such as Bairi Piya, Hamari Devrani, Encounter, Veera, Pyaar Ka The End, Kundali Bhagya, Fear Files: Darr Ki Sacchi Tasvirein, Savdhaan India and Halla Bol.

--IANS

dc/