Srishti Kiran dominates in Dominican Republic, bags three titles in two weeks

Bengaluru, Nov 2 (IANS) Karnataka’s 13-year-old tennis prodigy Srishti Kiran continued her sensational run on the international junior circuit, clinching three titles in two weeks in the Dominican Republic.

In the week of October 20, she captured the singles title at the ITF J30 Cabarete, and followed it up by sweeping both the singles and doubles crowns in the next week.

Srishti’s unbeaten run saw her win every match in straight sets across the two events. She defeated Argentina’s second seed Milagros Belen Laino 6-0, 6-3 in the semifinal before overpowering Canada’s seventh seed Camille Michel 6-0, 6-1 in a dominant singles final performance.

Displaying superb form throughout, Srishti also partnered with Briana Houlgrave of the Bahamas to claim the doubles title, defeating the British duo of Jessica Morrison and Ava Moss in the final.

The pair showed excellent chemistry and aggressive net play to seal the championship, rounding off a remarkable fortnight in the Caribbean.

Srishti laid a strong foundation in Bengaluru before moving to the RPS Academy in Florida, where she is refining her training and balancing academics with an intensive on-court schedule. Srishti first rose to prominence after remaining unbeaten while representing India in the ATF U-12 Girls’ Team Championship Finals in August 2023. Her coaches and mentors at KSLTA credit her success to her disciplined training and an unwavering competitive spirit. “Every session on court takes me one step closer to my dream of making India proud on the global tennis stage,” says Srishti.

Looking ahead, Srishti’s immediate goal is to perform strongly at the Junior Orange Bowl and the IMG Academy International Tennis Championships in Florida later this year, two prestigious events that will further test and refine her game against some of the world’s best junior players.

