Suraj Venjaramoodu, Jai to headline Aishwarya Rajinikanth's film 'Texla'

Chennai, March 6 (IANS) Director Aishwarya Rajinikanth's upcoming film 'Texla' will feature Malayalam actor Suraj Venjaramoodu and Tamil actor Jai in the lead.

The film went on floors with a grand pooja ceremony that was held at the Leela Palace in the city on Friday. The launch event was attended by the entire cast and crew along with a number of film celebrities including actor and director Seeman and Samuthirakani.

Posters put up at the launch event gave away the fact that the film would feature critically acclaimed Malayalam star Suraj Venjaramoodu and Tamil actor Jai in the lead.

Sources close to the unit said that Suraj Venjaramoodu would be seen playing the dad of Jai in the film. George Maryan, who was hailed for his soul touching performance in the blockbuster film 'Dragon', will be seen playing a pivotal role in the film.

It may be recalled that the project was tentatively being referred to as #KRG09 prior to the announcement of the title.

It may be recalled that Kannan Ravi Group, the production house producing the film, had taken to its social media timelines to announce the title of the film some days ago. The production house had announced the title through a title teaser.

It had then said, "Happiness in every little moment. All set to relive the nostalgia and rewind the magic. Presenting the Tamil title teaser of @krgoffl’s #Production9 - #Texla. An @aishwaryarajini Film. @kannan_ravi_krg @deepak_ravi @itsyuvan @u1recordsoffl @srinath_viswanathan @sathish_pro @s2mediaoffl @decoffl #KRG09."

The title teaser opened with a bunch of poor kids seated in a thatched hut waiting anxiously for something to start. Meanwhile, a man, who is seen standing at the entrance to the hut, keeps looking at the sky, which is overcast with rain clouds. He tells the boys waiting inside, "It looks like it won't come today as well."

As all the boys make their way out, one of them, with a sad look on his face, enquires, "Not possible today as well, elder brother?" The man replies, "What can I do? This is not under my control." Eventually, as the boys go a few yards, the man calls out to them, asking them to return. They return joyfully as the sun comes out of the rain clouds. Using a piece of glass to reflect the sunlight onto a film plate, the name 'Texla' is flashed on the cloth screen, much to the delight of the boys, who start cheering it.

The makers have already announced that ace music director Yuvan Shankar Raja will be scoring the music for this film.

It may be recalled that the production house had, through a statement, announced its decision to have Aishwarya Rajinikanth direct their next film. It had said, "We are a production house that firmly believes that cinema thrives on meaningful collaborations, as filmmaking is truly a collective art built on shared vision, passion, and trust."

"With immense pride and excitement, Kanna Ravi Group is delighted to announce our collaboration with Ms. Aishwarya Rajinikanth for KRG Group's Production No. 9," the production house had said.

Stating that the ambitious project had been planned as a grand multi-lingual release, the production house said that the film would release in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi, reaching audiences across the nation.

"Conceived as a wholesome and sure-shot entertainer, the film promises to deliver a powerful and engaging cinematic experience for viewers of all backgrounds," the group said and added that it felt honoured to present the prestigious venture and that it looked forward to creating something truly memorable for audiences everywhere.

For the unaware, producer Kannan Ravi, who produced the Jiiva-starrer 'Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil', is an Indian businessman based out of Dubai.

--IANS

mkr/