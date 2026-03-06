India, Japan discuss strengthening defence technology cooperation, economic security

New Delhi, March 6 (IANS) Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri held a meeting with Special Advisor to Japan's Prime Minister Sadamasa Oue on Friday, discussing strengthening the defence technology and economic security.

"Foreign Secretary Shri Vikram Misri met Sadamasa Oue, Special Advisor to the Prime Minister of Japan. They had a productive exchange of views on strengthening the defence technology and economic security pillars of the India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership," Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal posted on X.

India-Japan relations were elevated to ‘Global Partnership’ in 2000, ‘Strategic and Global Partnership’ in 2006, and ‘Special Strategic and Global Partnership’ in 2014, according to Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). Defence and Security partnership forms an integral pillar of India-Japan bilateral ties. In recent years, the defence exchanges have gained strength in recent years due to growing convergence on strategic matters and its significance is growing from the common outlook on issues of peace, security and stability of the Indo-Pacific Region.

On February 24, Japan's Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi on Tuesday thanked External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar for his congratulatory message on his reappointment to the post and stated that he is looking forward to strengthening bilateral ties with India and realising a Free and Open Indo-Pacific (FIOP).

Japan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs shared Toshimitsu Motegi's statement on X.

"I appreciate your congratulatory message on my reappointment. I look forward to continuously working with you S Jaishankar to strengthen bilateral relations and to realize a 'Free and Open Indo-Pacific (FOIP)'. Minister for Foreign Affairs MOTEGI Toshimitsu," the statement read.

Motegi's statement came in response to EAM Jaishankar's congratulatory message on his reappointment as Japan's Foreign Minister.

In a statement shared on X, EAM Jaishankar wrote, "Congratulate FM Toshimitsu Motegi on his reappointment as Minister of Foreign Affairs of Japan. Look forward to working together to advance our Special Strategic and Global Partnership."

Earlier, on February 8, Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Sanae Takaichi on her victory in Japan's House of Representatives election.

In his message, PM Modi expressed confidence that he and Takaichi will continue to take the friendship between India and Japan to greater heights.

"Congratulations, Sanae Takaichi, on your landmark victory in the elections to the House of Representatives! Our Special Strategic and Global Partnership plays a vital role in enhancing global peace, stability and prosperity. I am confident that under your able leadership, we will continue to take the India-Japan friendship to greater heights," PM Modi posted on X.

In response to his wishes, Sanae Takaichi thanked PM Modi and stated that she is looking forward to working with him to strengthen the Special Strategic and Global Partnership between the two nations.

"Thank you very much, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, for your warm congratulations on the House of Representatives election. I look forward to continuing to work together with you to strengthen the Special Strategic and Global Partnership between Japan and India and to cooperate in realising a Free and Open Indo-Pacific (FOIP)," Takaichi posted on X.

