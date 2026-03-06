Former Angoori Bhabhi aka Shubhangi Atre praises women-led team during visit to Satpura Tiger Reserve

Mumbai, March 6 (IANS) Actress Shubhangi Atre recently was delighted to see an all women team at her recent visit to the Satpura Tiger Reserve.

The actress expressed pride after being escorted through the forest by the women and shared that from her safari driver to her guide and even the safety guard, every member responsible for her forest tour was a woman, something that made her feel immensely proud.

Taking to her social media account, Shubhangi shared glimpses from her visit and requested all to protect the environment.

She wrote, “The deeper I walk into the forest, the closer I come to the calm within me. Humble Request

Forests are vital for life as they provide oxygen, protect wildlife, regulate climate, and maintain ecological balance.”

She added, “However, deforestation and human activities are destroying them rapidly. Conserving forests by planting trees, reducing waste, and protecting natural habitats is essential for a healthy planet and a sustainable future..”

The actress also shared a picture from the reserve, where she is seen posing alongside two women staff members who were part of her safari team at the forest entrance.

On the professional front, Shubhangi Atre bad been a part of the television industry for over two decades.

She essayed the titular character in the Ekta Kapoor produced show Kasturi. The actress, recently rose to fame for playing Angoori Bhabhi in the popular sitcom Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain!.

She portrayed the iconic character for nearly a decade and became one of the most recognisable faces on Indian television.

After completing around 10 years as Angoori bhabhi on the show, she stepped away from the role as the makers brought back former Angoori Bhabi actress Shilpa Shinde for the revived version of the series.

