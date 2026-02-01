Sridevi Apalla-starrer Haiku's shooting begins in Idukki

Chennai, Feb 1 (IANS) Shooting of director Yuvaraj Chinnasamy's upcoming romantic entertainer 'Haiku', featuring actors Aegan, Femina George and Sridevi Apalla in the lead, began in Idukki in Kerala with a formal pooja on Sunday.

Celebrated filmmaker Ram, acclaimed for works like 'Peranbu' and 'Taramani', gave the inaugural clap and extended his best wishes to the team, marking an auspicious beginning.

Produced by Dr. D. Arulanandhu and Mathewo Arulanandhu under Vision Cinema House, the film will feature additional screenplay by Hari Haran Ram, who previously had directed the critically acclaimed Tamil film 'Joe'.

Sources close to the unit of the film claimed that a 30-day rehearsal was conducted for all the actors of the film under the able guidance of acting trainer Rajesh, who is best known for having trained the actors of critically acclaimed films such as 'Madharasi' and 'Chittha'.

Taking to its X timeline to announce the commencement of shooting, Vision Cinema House posted a cute animation video. It wrote, "Haiku’s love begins today. Netflix joins the journey… Starring: @ActorAegan @SrideviActor @FeminaGeorge. Written & Directed by #Yuvaraj_Chinnaswamy. A @vijai_bulganin Musical."

The animation video released by the makers gives the impression that the story will be set in an educational institution and will revolve around the three lead characters. The animation video has two students seated in an educational institution launching paper rockets which eventually turn into three birds as they glide out of the window. The three birds, each of a different colour, perch themselves on a gate next to each other. While the bird on the left moves away from the bird in the centre, the bird on the right makes an attempt to draw closer to the bird in the centre, hinting at the possibility of the film being a triangular love story.

Aegan, who plays the male lead in the film is known for his work in the Tamil film Kozhipannai Chelladurai, while the heroines Femina George and Sridevi Apalla are known for their work in the films 'Minnal Murali' and 'Court' respectively.

Interestingly, the makers of the film have proudly announced that Netflix has already acquired their film's digital streaming rights even before its completion.

On the technical front, the film will have cinematography by Priyesh GuruSwamy and music by Vijai Bulganin, best known for his work in 'Court' and 'Baby'. Sakthi Pranesh will be the film's editor.

--IANS

mkr/