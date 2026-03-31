SRFI to host World Squash Officiating Refereeing Course in Chennai

Chennai, March 31 (IANS) The Squash Rackets Federation of India (SRFI), supported by the Sports Authority of India (SAI), will host a World Squash Officiating (WSO) Refereeing Course from March 31 to April 4, 2026, at the Indian Squash Academy in Chennai.

Approximately 25 of India’s top referees will attend the workshop. This group features officials currently officiating at national championships and PSA tournaments in India, as well as promising referees recognised by SRFI for potential advancement within the World Squash Officiating pathway.

Participants were selected based on well-defined eligibility criteria, including active participation in SRFI national ranking events, completion of WSO Level 1–3 certifications, and a proven ability to officiate at PSA- and World Squash Federation-sanctioned events.

Roy Gingell from Wales will lead the course. He is an internationally recognised referee and educator affiliated with the World Squash Officiating programme. As a WSO Level 5 Referee, the highest certification worldwide, Gingell is one of only two referees globally with this credential. He has officiated at major international events and plays a vital role in referee training and evaluation programs run by the World Squash Federation (WSF) and the Professional Squash Association (PSA).

The Indian Squash Academy, a leading squash facility in the country, will host the workshop. It features an all-glass show court and several singles and doubles courts, creating a perfect environment for both classroom learning and practical match practice.

India is hosting more national ranking tournaments, PSA events, and international competitions than ever before. As the level of play improves, the demand for qualified referees grows. The WSO pathway provides a widely recognised framework for referee training, emphasising rules interpretation, match control, decision-making, and player management.

This initiative aims to support the ongoing growth of referees in India by aligning local officiating standards with international best practices. Additionally, the workshop will take place alongside the selection matches for the Asian Junior Individual Championships, providing participants with the opportunity to officiate live games under expert supervision and receive practical evaluation.

This is the second time SRFI is hosting a WSO refereeing course, after last year’s programme led by Marko Podgoršek.

--IANS

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