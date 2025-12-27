Sr National Badminton: Surya Tamiri to meet Tanvi Patri in women’s summit clash; Rithvik and Bharat to face off in men’s final

Vijayawada, Dec 27 (IANS) Local favourite Surya Charishma Tamiri and the up-and-coming Tanvi Patri set up the summit clash in women’s singles, while Rithvik Sanjeevi S. will take on Bharat Raghav in the men's singles final of the Senior National Badminton Championships in Vijayawada on Saturday.

All four players reached the final day of the competition after registering hard-fought wins over their respective opponents in the semifinals.

Surya Charishma, who had accounted for top seed Unnati Hooda in the quarterfinals, defeated world number 45 Rakshita Sree R 21-18, 18-21, 21-9, while Tanvi came from a game down to end the inspired run of Maharashtra’s Shruti Mundada 18-21, 21-12, 21-15 to reach their first-ever senior nationals finals.

In the men’s singles semifinals, 2024 Odisha Masters winner Rithvik Sanjeevi S saved a match point before upsetting top seed Kiran George 21-16, 17-21, 22-20 in an hour and eight minutes.

Rithvik will now take on Bharat Raghav, who upset second seed M Tharun 21-17, 11-21, 21-11 in 55 minutes.

In the mixed doubles semifinals, top seed Ashith Surya and Amrutha P. fought back after a disastrous opening game to beat third seeds Deep Rambhiya and Sonali Mirkhelkar 8-21, 21-18, 21-18, while second seeds Sathwik Reddy K. and Radhika Sharma defeated Nitin Kumar and Kanika Kanwal 21-13, 21-14.

The women’s doubles final will witness a clash of former national champions as third seeds Shikha Gautam and Ashwini Bhat K. defeated Vennala K. and Reshika U. 21-11, 21-15, while second seeds Priya Devi Konjengban and Shruti Mishra overcame the challenge from eighth seed Aparna Balan and Simran Singhi 21-19, 21-14.

Earlier on Friday, Surya Charishma Tamiri and the experienced Shruti Mundada upset the top two seeds in straight games to storm into the semifinals of the Senior National badminton championships. Surya Charishma proved too strong for top seed Unnati Hooda, winning their quarterfinals 21-12, 21-15 in just 36 minutes, while Shruti defeated second seed and former national champion Anupama Upadhyaya 22-20, 21-12 in 39 minutes.

In the men’s singles category, top seed Kiran George had to work hard to overcome the challenge of 11th seed Rounak Chauhan 21-18, 21-18 in 41 minutes.

--IANS

bsk/