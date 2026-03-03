Aahana Kumra celebrates Holi in Goa: Surrounded by family, laughter

Mumbai, March 3 (IANS) Actress Aahana Kumra celebrated Holi in Goa in the warm company of her family, calling the reunion extra special as it came after nearly a decade of them all being together.

Taking to social media, Aahana shared glimpses from the intimate celebration, which also marked the birthday of her sister, Shivani.

“Happy Birthday @shivanikumrafitness… Holi in Goa, surrounded by family, laughter, and so much love! Especially after almost a decade of all of us being together like this!” she wrote.

Talking about the actress, who was last seen in the reality show “Rise and Fall”, was first cast in the television series Yudh, a show starring Amitabh Bachchan in 2013. Later, she starred in Agent Raghav – Crime Branch, a biweekly television crime thriller show, as the female lead Agent Trisha Dewan opposite Sharad Kelkar.

She made her Hindi feature film debut in Sona Spa in 2013, and her Tulu feature film debut in 2015 in Kudla Cafe. She hosted the Pro Kabbadi 2016 series. In 2017, the actress had a leading role in the black comedy film Lipstick Under My Burkha as Leela. She also featured in the political biography film The Accidental Prime Minister.

Aahana was last seen in the 2022 film Salaam Venky. The slice-of-life drama film was directed by Revathi. It stars Kajol and Vishal Jethwa.

The film is centered around the true story of a mother who does everything she can to let her son, diagnosed with Duchenne muscular dystrophy, live life to the fullest. The film is based on the book The Last Hurrah by Shrikanth Murthy, which is based on the real-life events of Kolavennu Venkatesh and his mother, K. Sujata from Andhra Pradesh.

Talking about Rise and Fall, the reality show is based on the British show of the same name. The show was hosted by Ashneer Grover.

Contestants divided themselves into the Rulers and the Workers. While the Rulers lived in a luxurious penthouse, making the decisions, the Workers lived in the basement, carrying out tasks to earn money for the prize pot.

