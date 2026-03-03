March 03, 2026 2:27 PM हिंदी

Indian firms making clean energy investments will reach better markets globally: PM Modi

New Delhi, March 3 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that as global supply chains are being reshaped, Indian companies who are making clean and green energy investments will be able to reach better markets worldwide.

Addressing a post-budget webinar, PM Modi highlighted that this year’s Union Budget reinforces our commitment to sustaining and strengthening economic growth.

“Sustainability, carbon capture, utilisation and storage missions are important steps. Sustainability needs to be the core business strategy now, and this year’s Budget has given a robust framework towards that,” said the Prime Minister.

Towards realising this framework, “industry, investors and other stakeholders must move together. A collective ownership should be seen on the ground. You need to create momentum, join government efforts and give constant feedback to make this happen,” PM Modi told policymakers, industry leaders and other stakeholders.

“Global supply chains are being reshaped. The Indian economy is growing fast towards ‘Viksit Bharat’. Our direction and ‘Sankalp’ is clear: build more, produce more, connect more, and export more,” the Prime Minister highlighted.

The budgetary allocation to the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy has been enhanced to a record high of Rs 32,914 crore, with Rs 22,000 crore allocated to the solar rooftop scheme PM Surya Ghar Yojana. The Green Energy Corridor project received Rs 600 crore to enhance infrastructure and integrate renewable energy.

Moreover, the allocation for the National Green Hydrogen Mission has been maintained at Rs 600 crore for FY2026-27, unchanged from the Budget Estimates for 2025-26.

PM Modi further stated that manufacturing, logistics, MSMEs and small towns are the pillars of India’s growth.

Under the broad theme of sustaining and strengthening economic growth, four separate sessions are being organised as part of the post-Budget webinar.

These will cover manufacturing, industrial upgradation and strategic sectors; MSMEs, finances and market access; city economic regions; and infrastructure, logistics and freight.

The discussions are expected to explore how reforms announced in the Budget can help expand industrial capacity, improve competitiveness and boost job creation.

--IANS

na/dpb

