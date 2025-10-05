October 05, 2025 2:01 AM हिंदी

Sr Men Inter-Department Hockey: Police, Services, CAG, CISF, FCI win on Day 5

Police, Services, CAG, CISF, FCI win on Day 5 of the 5th Hockey India Senior Men Inter-Department National Championship 2025 at the Naval Tata Hockey Academy ISWP ground in Jamshedpur, Jharkhand. Photo credit: Hockey India

Jamshedpur, Oct 4 (IANS) All India Police Sports Control Board, Comptroller & Auditor General of India, Services Sports Control Board, Central Industrial Security Force, Food Corporation of India and Sports Authority of India won their respective matches on the fifth day of the 5th Hockey India Senior Men Inter-Department National Championship 2025 at the Naval Tata Hockey Academy ISWP ground in Jamshedpur, Jharkhand.

In the first clash of the day, All India Police Sports Control Board enjoyed a dominant 5-1 win over Punjab National Bank in Pool A. Arun Sahani (9', 38') scored a brace for the winning team while Aman Sharma (7'), Haris Mohammad (23') and Naveen Kumar Tirki (51') also contributed with goals for All India Police Sports Control Board. Gursimran Singh (41') scored the only goal for Punjab National Bank.

In Pool B, Comptroller & Auditor General of India defeated Central Reserve Police Force with a scoreline of 4-2. Bharath Mahalingappa Kurtakoti (3', 37') and Khanpathan Aamid Sarfaraz (11', 42') scored two goals each for the winners, while Lovejeet Singh (14') and Captain Saroj Ekka (47') scored for the Central Reserve Police Force.

In Pool C, Services Sports Control Board edged out a 2-1 win over Central Secretariat. Tiras K (2') scored an early goal for Central Secretariat; however, the Services Sports Control Board were quick to bounce back with two goals from Sukhnath Guria (11') and Manip Kerketta (13') in the first quarter itself to seal the win for their side.

In another Pool C clash, Central Industrial Security Force managed a well-deserved 5-4 victory against Steel Plant Sports Board. Yograj Singh (30', 51') scored a crucial brace for the winning side, with goals from Bhima Ekka (10'), Lokesh Bora (34'), and Nithin (55') contributing to their victory. Sem Munda (15', 59'), Simon Bodra (42'), and Captain Deepak Soreng (47') were the goal scorers for Steel Plant Sports Board.

In Pool D, Food Corporation of India enjoyed a comfortable 15-2 victory over I.T.B.P. Central Hockey Team. Laishram Dipu Singh (4', 33', 51', 52'), Nitin (19', 35', 40'), Prikshit Panchal (22', 37'), Paramvir Singh (36', 41'), Ritik Kujur (22'), Akhtar Ali (26'), Munish Rana (28') and Nitin (48') scored goals for Food Corporation of India. Dinachandra Moirangthem (9') and Roshan (27') scored the two goals for I.T.B.P. Central Hockey Team.

In the last match of the day, Sports Authority of India defeated Central Board of Direct Taxes 3-1 in Pool D. Mohit Karma ( 30'), Manish Sahani ( 33'), and Sachin (55') scored crucial goals to claim the victory. Nachappa IR (40') scored the lone goal for the Central Board of Direct Taxes.

--IANS

bsk/

LATEST NEWS

Police, Services, CAG, CISF, FCI win on Day 5 of the 5th Hockey India Senior Men Inter-Department National Championship 2025 at the Naval Tata Hockey Academy ISWP ground in Jamshedpur, Jharkhand. Photo credit: Hockey India

Sr Men Inter-Department Hockey: Police, Services, CAG, CISF, FCI win on Day 5

Unbeaten Hannah Cockroft powers her way to 28th global gold; India gets best haul in World Para Athletics Championships in New Delhi on Saturday. Photo credit: SAI

WPAC 2025: Unbeaten Hannah Cockroft powers her way to 28th global gold; India gets best haul (Ld)

All eyes on Simran, Navdeep ahead of final day as Praveen braves hip injury for high jump bronze in World Para Athletics Championships 2025 in New Delhi on Saturday. Photo credit: SAI

WAPC 2025: All eyes on Simran, Navdeep ahead of final day as Praveen braves hip injury for high jump bronze

Rakesh Sungroya spoils Devank Dalal’s heroics in Gujarat Giants’ win over Bengal Warriorz in Season 12 of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) at the SDAT Multi Purpose Indoor Stadium in Chennai on Saturday. Photo credit: PKL

PKL 12: Rakesh spoils Devank’s heroics in Gujarat Giants’ win over Bengal Warriorz

Mumbai Meteors rock hosts Hyderabad Black Hawks with 3-0 win in Season 4 of Prime Volleyball League at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad on Saturday. Photo credit: PVL

PVL 2025: Mumbai Meteors rock hosts Hyderabad Black Hawks with 3-0 win

Aditya’s Super 10 helps Puneri Paltan clinch thriller against Pink Panthers in Season12 of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2025 at the SDAT Multi Purpose Indoor Stadium in Chennai on Saturday. Photo credit: PKL

PKL 12: Aditya’s Super 10 helps Puneri Paltan clinch thriller against Pink Panthers

Vice President Radhakrishnan to hold first formal meet with political leaders on Oct 7

Vice President Radhakrishnan to hold first formal meet with political leaders on Oct 7

Srikanth stunned as Indian youngsters set up all-Indian women’s singles final in Al Ain Masters in Al Ain, UAE, on Saturday. Photo credit: UAE Badminton

Badminton: Srikanth stunned as Tasnim-Shriyanshi set up all-Indian women’s singles final in Al Ain

SC to hear on Monday plea challenging Sonam Wangchuk’s detention

SC to hear on Monday plea challenging Sonam Wangchuk’s detention

Boney Kapoor tells Orry: 'you are using me for clout', Janhvi reacts

Boney Kapoor tells Orry: 'You are using me for clout', Janhvi reacts