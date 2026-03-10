Trump ties Iran push to midterm battle

Washington, March 10 (IANS) US President Donald Trump used a closed-door address to House Republicans in Florida to mix wartime rhetoric with election-year politics, praising US military action against Iran and pressing lawmakers to rally behind what he called the “Save America Act”.

Speaking at the Republican Members' Issues Conference at Doral, on Monday Trump said House Republicans were part of “one of the most consequential Republican majorities in history” and argued that their legislative agenda would shape both national security and the 2026 midterm elections.

He devoted much of his speech to Iran, portraying recent US military action as decisive and necessary. Trump said, “The world is witnessing the importance of that investment with one of the most complex and stunning operations ever conducted” and called it “Operation Epic Fury”.

Trump claimed that “Iran’s drone and missile capability is being utterly demolished” and declared that “the Navy is gone. It’s all lying at the bottom of the ocean”. He added that the United States “will not relent until the enemy is totally and decisively defeated”.

The President also linked the operation to his broader argument that Republicans had restored American power. “The United States of America is the greatest and most exceptional nation in human history and will not be threatened by evil terrorists and lunatics any longer,” he said.

He told lawmakers that visiting the families of fallen US service members at Dover Air Force Base had strengthened his resolve. According to Trump, the families told him, “Make sure you win, sir.”

But the speech was as much about domestic politics as foreign policy.

Trump urged Republicans to make passage of the “Save America Act” their top legislative priority, saying the bill should require voter identification, proof of citizenship, and tighter limits on mail-in ballots. He also said he wanted the legislation expanded to include provisions barring “men in women’s sports” and “trans gender mutilation surgery for our children”.

Calling it his “biggest plea tonight”, Trump said Republicans should stop settling for a “watered down version” and instead “go for the gold”. He went further, saying: “I’m willing to just sort of say, I’m not going to sign anything until this is approved.”

He argued that passing the measure would be politically transformative for the party. “It’ll guarantee the midterms,” Trump said. “If you get this, your midterms, and they know it for two reasons. Number one, they won’t be able to cheat.”

Trump also used the speech to defend his economic record, claiming inflation was falling, incomes were rising, and the stock market had hit repeated highs. He called for action on drug prices, housing, and crime, while accusing Democrats of siding with illegal immigrants, insurance companies, and political interests over ordinary Americans.

At several points, the remarks turned combative and personal, with Trump mocking Democratic leaders and insisting Republicans must stay united behind a hard-line legislative programme.

--IANS

lkj/rs