February 11, 2026 5:41 PM हिंदी

Spurs sack manager Thomas Frank after eight months in charge

Spurs sack manager Thomas Frank after eight months in charge (Credit: X/Tottenham Hotspur)

New Delhi, Feb 11 (IANS) Tottenham Hotspur sacked  head coach Thomas Frank after just under eight months in charge following their dismal 2-1 defeat at home against Newcastle on Tuesday.

Spurs are 16th in the Premier League and just five points above the relegation zone following a dreadful run of form. They are winless in their past eight Premier League games - their longest run without a victory since October 2008, and have won just two of their past 17 league matches and picked up only 12 points in that time.

"The Club has taken the decision to make a change in the Men’s Head Coach position and Thomas Frank will leave today. Thomas was appointed in June 2025, and we have been determined to give him the time and support needed to build for the future together," Spurs said in a statement.

"However, results and performances have led the Board to conclude that a change at this point in the season is necessary. Throughout his time at the Club, Thomas has conducted himself with unwavering commitment, giving everything in his efforts to move the Club forward. We would like to thank him for his contribution and wish him every success in the future," it added.

However, Spurs form in the Champions League has been positive, a fourth-place finish in the league phase securing automatic passage to the last 16

Frank took over as head coach in June, signing a contract until 2028 after Ange Postecoglou despite winning the Europa League to end the club's 17-year trophy drought.

The Dane has extensive experience in English football having joined Brentford in 2016 - since becoming one of the longest-serving current managers in the Premier League. During his time at Brentford he transformed the Club, moving them up from the Championship to an established Premier League side, consistently and significantly outperforming expectations for an extended period of time.

--IANS

bc/

LATEST NEWS

S. Africa envoy says first ever India-SACU trade pact will boost economic ties

S. Africa envoy says first ever India-SACU trade pact will boost economic ties

Thailand's Chantham eyes 2026 Rising Stars Women’s Asia Cup as platform to close gap with top teams

Thailand's Chantham eyes 2026 Rising Stars Women’s Asia Cup as platform to close gap with top teams

India needs 3.2 million green‑skilled workers by 2030: Report

India needs 3.2 million green‑skilled workers by 2030: Report

Trinamool takes separate route from Congress on LS Speaker impeachment issue

Trinamool takes separate route from Congress on LS Speaker impeachment issue

T20 WC: ‘So unlucky, gave everything on the ground,’ says Afghan skipper Rashid after loss to SA in thriller

T20 WC: ‘So unlucky, gave everything on the ground,’ says Afghan skipper Rashid after loss to SA in thriller

India leading initiator in addressing key challenges facing Global South: SA envoy (File image)

India leading initiator in addressing key challenges facing Global South: SA envoy

T20 WC: Namibia’s teen fast bowling sensation Heingo promises to keep India to 180 (Credit: ICC)

T20 WC: Namibia’s teen fast bowling sensation Heingo promises to keep India to 180

T20 WC: Stoinis, Renshaw guide Australia to 182/6 against Ireland

T20 WC: Stoinis, Renshaw guide Australia to 182/6 against Ireland

Spurs sack manager Thomas Frank after eight months in charge (Credit: X/Tottenham Hotspur)

Spurs sack manager Thomas Frank after eight months in charge

India strengthens anti‑smuggling tech driven enforcement with multilateral pacts

India strengthens anti‑smuggling tech driven enforcement with multilateral pacts