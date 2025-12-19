December 19, 2025 4:29 PM हिंदी

Sprash Shrivastava: After ‘Jamtara’, things shifted for me

New Delhi, Dec 19 (IANS) Actor Sparsh Shrivastava says the success of his series ‘Jamtara’ marked a turning point in his career, bringing with it recognition, trust, and a renewed sense of confidence from the industry.

Reflecting on his journey, the actor shared that the shift he experienced post the series felt organic and deeply earned. Sparsh also praised filmmaker Kiran Rao, calling her “a gem” and lauding her ability to trust and empower actors.

Talking about how life changed post Jamtara and Laapataa Ladies, Sparsh told IANS: “Speaking of wonderful directors, I've often talked about Kiran Rao from Laapata Ladies, she's a gem. Again, a director who trusts and empowers actors.”

He added: “After Jamtara, things shifted for me. The recognition, the trust the industry placed in me… it was a breakthrough. And honestly, it’s because of my work. Each project adds a beautiful layer to what I do, and I feel so, so grateful whenever a new one comes my way.”

“Jamtara – Sabka Number Ayega” is a crime drama directed by Soumendra Padhi. The story revolves around the social engineering operations in the Jamtara district of Jharkhand.

It revolves around a bunch of small-town young men who operate a successful phishing racket, until they come across a corrupt politician who wants a share of their business. Eventually, a newly appointed police superintendent decides to take down the entire illicit industry.

Speaking about Laapataa Ladies, which also stars Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, Chhaya Kadam and Ravi Kishan, tells the story of two young newly-wed brides who get exchanged during a train ride to their husband's homes.

The film was screened at the 48th Toronto International Film Festival and was selected as the Indian entry for the Best International Feature Film for the 97th Academy Awards, but was not nominated.

