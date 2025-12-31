Sports Min Mandaviya virtually inaugurates foundation stone laying of high performance centre at SAI Bengaluru

Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Wednesday virtually inaugurated the foundation stone laying ceremony for a state-of-the-art High Performance Centre (HPC) at the Sports Authority of India’s Netaji Subhas Southern Centre (NSSC), Bengaluru.

The virtual ceremony was attended by senior officials from the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, SAI, and HAL, alongside eminent sportspersons, coaches, and sports science experts.

The proposed High Performance Centre, with a total project cost of Rs 75 crore, will be developed with Rs 60 crore in CSR support from Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL). It will significantly strengthen India’s elite athlete preparation ecosystem by providing integrated, world-class sports science and support facilities under one roof, as per the ministry release.

Once completed, the HPC will house advanced facilities for sports medicine, strength and conditioning, rehabilitation and recovery, biomechanics, physiology, psychology, nutrition, performance analysis, and hydrotherapy, enabling the holistic, scientific, and data-driven preparation of elite athletes.

Addressing the gathering virtually, Mandaviya emphasised that the Centre reflects India’s shift from a participation-oriented approach to a podium-focused, high-performance sporting nation. He noted that under the leadership of Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, the mantra of "reform, perform, and transform" is bringing a paradigm shift to India's sports ecosystem.

“This High Performance Centre will ensure that training and recovery are guided by science and technology, enabling our athletes to compete and excel at the highest international level,” the minister said.

The sports minister also lauded HAL for its significant CSR contribution, describing the partnership as a strong example of public sector enterprises contributing to nation-building through sports. “An organisation that contributes to national defence is now contributing to India’s sporting excellence,” he remarked.

Mandaviya also highlighted the legacy of SAI NSSC Bengaluru as one of the country’s premier sporting hubs, which continues to host National Centres of Excellence (NCOEs), national coaching camps, and elite athlete training programs across disciplines.

The proposed HPC is expected to play a key role in India’s preparations for major international sporting events and aligns with the country’s long-term vision of emerging as a global sporting power, including aspirations to host the 2036 Olympic Games.

The program commenced with a welcome address by Vishnu Kant Tiwari, Secretary, Sports Authority of India (SAI). D. K. Sunil, Chairman & Managing Director of Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), addressed the gathering, expressing his pride in supporting India’s journey towards becoming a global sporting power.

The event concluded with a vote of thanks delivered by Hari Ranjan Rao, Secretary (Sports) and Director General, SAI.

--IANS

bc/