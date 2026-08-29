Sports Min Mandaviya leads National Sports Day celebrations at Major Dhyan Chand Stadium

New Delhi, Aug 29 (IANS) Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Mansukh Mandaviya led National Sports Day celebrations at the Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium on Friday, joining hundreds of participants in sporting activities as part of the nationwide ‘Ek Ghanta Khel Ke Maidan Mein’ initiative.

The celebrations marked the 121st birth anniversary of hockey legend Major Dhyan Chand and focused on encouraging citizens, particularly young people, to dedicate time to sports, fitness and physical activity.

Union Minister of Law and Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal was also present at the programme, which began with the two ministers paying floral tributes to Major Dhyan Chand by garlanding his statue.

Participants began assembling at the stadium from 8 am, taking part in a range of sporting and fitness activities organised under the initiative, which aims to strengthen the Fit India Movement and promote regular physical activity.

Speaking at the event, Mandaviya said the nationwide campaign aimed to make sports and fitness an integral part of people's lives.

“On the 121st birth anniversary of Major Dhyan Chand, celebrated as National Sports Day, the nationwide ‘Ek Ghanta Khel Ke Maidan Mein’ programme has been organised to promote the Fit India Movement,” he said.

Mandaviya said young people across the country had actively embraced the initiative.

“Lakhs of youth across the country have been actively participating in every street, on every ground, to come out to play for one hour. I am glad to say that under Modi ji's leadership, the country is changing, the country is moving forward, a new India is being built,” said Mandaviya.

The Sports Minister also linked physical fitness and a healthy society with the broader goal of national development.

“In fulfilling Modi ji’s vision of building a new India, we must also envision everyone to be fit, society should be healthy. That is what will help us become a prosperous nation. Let's all spend one hour every week on the playing field, and pay attention to our health,” he said.

Meghwal, meanwhile, extended his greetings on National Sports Day and emphasised the importance of incorporating physical activity into everyday life for both physical and mental well-being.

He said, “Sports have always been a part of my life, from kabaddi and football to playing badminton almost every day. My personal motto is ‘morning music and evening play’. Regular participation in sports keeps us physically fit, healthy and free from mental stress. Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji’s call to dedicate one hour to sports on National Sports Day is vital for India. It supports the ‘Hum Fit Toh India Fit’ initiative and plays an important role in building a developed nation.”

Cricket, football and tug-of-war were among the activities held at the stadium to promote participation, teamwork and an active lifestyle.

A four-team cricket competition featuring Ministry XI, SAI XI, Media XI and Influencers XI was also organised as part of the celebrations.

The Ministry XI, led by Mandaviya and featuring Department of Sports Secretary Hari Ranjan Rao and Ministry officials, registered a convincing victory over Media XI in the opening match. The Influencers XI included prominent social media personalities and Fit India Ambassadors.

The celebrations brought together government representatives, sports officials, media personnel, and fitness enthusiasts to mark the birth anniversary of Major Dhyan Chand, whose legacy remains an enduring symbol of excellence in Indian sport.

The programme also underlined the government's wider push to build a stronger culture of sport, fitness and active living across the country through initiatives that encourage greater participation at the grassroots level.

--IANS

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