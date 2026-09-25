Helly Shah calls ‘Galgoto’, a festive dance number which makes you want to get up and dance

Mumbai, Sep 25 (IANS) Actress Helly Shah, who is receiving a lot of positive response to her work in OTT show ‘Chumbak’, has featured in the festive song ‘Galgoto’. The actress has said that the song instantly makes a person want to get up and dance.

The track was released ahead of Navratri celebrations, and is sung by Monali Thakur, Parth Oza and Suhit Abhyankar.

The music video of the song features Helly Shah and Devarshi Shah. The song is packed with infectious energy, vibrant rhythms and a celebratory spirit, and brings together a dynamic musical lineup and two familiar on-screen faces, making it a strong addition to this year’s Navratri celebrations.

Talking about the song, Helly Shah said, “‘Galgoto’ instantly makes you want to get up and dance. The entire experience of shooting the video was filled with so much energy, and I’m excited for everyone to celebrate with the song”.

The song is composed by Suhit Abhyankar, with lyrics furnished by Jay Tannah and music arranged and produced by Piyush Shankar.

Monali Thakur said, “Galgoto is full of energy, rhythm and joy. I hope people dance to it, celebrate with it and make it a part of their Navratri this year”.

Mandar Thakur, CEO, Times Music, said, “Navratri is one of the biggest cultural celebrations in the country, and ‘Galgoto’ brings together the energy, music and visual appeal that the season demands”.

With its infectious energy, festive sound and vibrant visual treatment, ‘Galgoto’ is ready to bring the Navratri celebrations to life.

‘Galgoto’ is now streaming on all major audio platforms.

Meanwhile, Helly Shah has stepped into a full-fledged comedy role with the recently released streaming show ‘Chumbak’. The series is available to stream on Netflix.

--IANS

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