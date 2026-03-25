Sports Min Mandaviya felicitates Indian teams for Asian Lacrosse Games gold, pushes for LA28 qualification

New Delhi, March 25 (IANS) Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Mansukh Mandaviya on Wednesday felicitated the Indian men’s and women’s lacrosse teams for their gold medal wins at the Asian Lacrosse Games in Riyadh. He encouraged them to keep working hard and aspire to make history by qualifying for the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics.

He highlighted to the athletes that determination, exposure, and consistent effort are crucial for the development of emerging sports like lacrosse. “Lacrosse is an upcoming big sport for India. This was your first major international exposure and you have already brought home medals. Now the focus should be on working harder, gaining more exposure and making the country proud by aiming for qualification at LA 2028,” Mandaviya said.

Sharing a video of the same on X, he wrote, “Felicitated our lacrosse teams for their commendable performance at the Asian Lacrosse Games 2026 in Riyadh. Under the leadership of PM Shri @narendramodi Ji, Bharat’s steady rise in emerging sports is a matter of immense pride, reflecting the expanding depth and strength of our sporting ecosystem.”

Mandaviya mentioned that the government will keep supporting athletes via initiatives such as Khelo India, but emphasised that passion and perseverance are essential.

India delivered a commanding performance at the Asian Lacrosse Games in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, this February, winning gold medals in both the men’s and women’s Sixes events. The Indian team defeated Iraq in the men’s final and Pakistan in the women’s final.

The Indian women’s Lacrosse team entered international competition for the first time in 2024, followed by the men’s team in 2025, making their achievements even more impressive.

A key highlight of India’s success was the diverse representation from various regions, with athletes hailing from states such as Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Haryana, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Odisha, Assam, Jammu & Kashmir, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Uttar Pradesh.

The Asian Lacrosse Games, hosted by the Asia-Pacific Lacrosse Union, are part of broader efforts to build competitive opportunities in the region ahead of lacrosse's inclusion in the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics.

India’s upcoming key events include the 3rd Asian Lacrosse Games in Chengdu, China, in April, and the Asia-Pacific Sixes Lacrosse Championships in Australia this October. These tournaments will also act as qualification events for LA 2028.

--IANS

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