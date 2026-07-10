‘Sports is strong link in India-Australia relations’: PM Modi launches Sports Collaboration Roadmap at MCG

Melbourne, July 10 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Australian counterpart, Anthony Albanese, on Friday launched the India-Australia Sports Collaboration Roadmap during a visit to the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), marking a significant step towards expanding bilateral cooperation in sports, sports science, and sporting infrastructure.

The event, attended by Victorian Premier Jacinta Allan and several Australian sporting legends, including Steve Waugh and Lisa Sthalekar, highlighted the growing role of sports, cultural exchanges and people-to-people ties in strengthening the India-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

Sharing his experience, Prime Minister Modi posted on X, “Wonderful to visit the Melbourne Cricket Ground with PM Albanese. The passion for sport continues to bring the people of India and Australia closer.”

Speaking at the event, PM Modi said that visiting the historic stadium evoked special emotions for every Indian because of the deep cricketing bond between the two nations.

“After coming to the Melbourne Cricket Ground, any Indian naturally thinks of two things: the thrill of an India-Australia cricket match and the feeling that in both our countries, cricket is not just a game but a shared passion. But today, there is no pressure here; today there is only happiness and the excitement of our shared friendship,” he said.

While launching the new roadmap, the Prime Minister stressed that sports had become an important pillar of bilateral ties.

“Sports is a strong link in the relations between India and Australia. Today, it gives me great joy to launch the India-Australia Sports Collaboration Roadmap alongside Prime Minister Albanese. Under this, we will strengthen cooperation not only in cricket but also in other sports.”

Prime Minister Modi said the partnership would extend beyond competitions to include knowledge-sharing and technological collaboration.

"We will move forward together in sports training, sports science, and technology. Along with on-field, we will also strengthen our off-field partnership. In India, we have not only democratised technology but also sports,” he said.

Highlighting India’s efforts to broaden sporting opportunities, the Prime Minister pointed to the impact of the Khelo India programme.

"Through the Khelo India Programme, people from small towns, villages, and ordinary families are getting a platform to dream big. Today, sporting talent in India is not limited to a few big cities. It is emerging from every corner and every background of the country.”

He also underlined the opportunities for future collaboration as both countries prepare to host major international sporting events.

"In 2030, India is going to host the Commonwealth Games. We are also making efforts to host the 2036 Olympics in India. Brisbane will host the Olympics in 2032. To host these global events, sports infrastructure will be prepared on a mega scale. This means that in the coming years, we will get numerous new opportunities to learn from each other and work together.”

The visit to the MCG formed part of Prime Minister Modi’s three-day visit to Australia and reinforced the two countries’ shared commitment to deepening cooperation beyond traditional sectors such as trade and defence.

The newly launched Sports Collaboration Roadmap is expected to promote partnerships in athlete development, sports science, coaching, technology, infrastructure and institutional exchanges, further strengthening the people-to-people connection between India and Australia.

--IANS

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