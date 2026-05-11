Spirit of Bhakti, Shakti filled every heart with deep joy: PM Modi on IAF Suryakiran air show

Gir Somnath, May 11 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that the "spirit of Bhakti and Shakti" displayed by the Indian Air Force during the air show at the Somnath Temple filled every heart with deep joy as the skies witnessed what he called a "magnificent confluence of pride and valour".

The Indian Air Force's Suryakiran Aerobatic Team (SKAT) performed a special air show over the Somnath Temple on Monday in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi as part of the 'Somnath Amrut Mahotsav' celebrations marking 75 years of the reconstruction of the temple.

Sharing the glimpses from the air show on his X handle, PM Modi said, "In Somnath today, the skies witnessed a magnificent confluence of pride and valour. The Indian Air Force's Suryakiran Team showcased a breathtaking flypast. This spirit of Bhakti and Shakti filled every heart with deep joy."

The aerial display was organised alongside the religious ceremonies and commemorative events at the Somnath Temple, one of the 12 Jyotirlingas and an important Hindu pilgrimage site.

The SKAT carried out synchronised formations and precision manoeuvres using Hawk Mk-132 aircraft over the temple town and the Arabian Sea coastline.

The performance took place after Prime Minister Modi participated in rituals, including Kumbhabhishek, Dhwaj Puja and Maha Puja at the temple during the Somnath Amrut Mahotsav celebrations.

According to officials, six Hawk Mk-132 aircraft took part in the aerial demonstration conducted in the Prime Minister's presence.

The jets flew in close formations and executed aerobatic patterns as large crowds gathered around the temple precincts and adjoining areas to witness the display.

A major highlight of the show was the use of indigenous coloured smoke pods developed at the Indian Air Force's Base Repair Depot in Nashik.

The aircraft released saffron, white and green smoke trails in the sky, recreating the colours of the Indian Tricolour during the performance.

An Indian Air Force Chetak helicopter also showered flower petals over the temple premises during the ceremonies.

Officials said rehearsal sorties conducted on Sunday had already drawn large crowds to Somnath, with spectators gathering to watch the pilots perform precision flying displays.

Wing Commander Janmeet Sharma said the 15-minute aerobatic display demonstrated the expertise of pilots flying fighter aircraft at extremely close distances from one another.

Officials said the aircraft took off from the Jamnagar Air Force Station and reached Somnath within around 18 minutes.

The Surya Kiran team, established in 1996, has conducted more than 800 air displays in India and abroad and is regarded as the Indian Air Force's premier aerobatic display team.

The team is led by Group Captain Ajay Dasharathi and comprises 13 pilots along with operational support personnel.

The Somnath Amrut Mahotsav commemorates 75 years since the reconstructed Somnath Temple was inaugurated by India's first President, Dr Rajendra Prasad, in 1951.

The event was attended by Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, state ministers, saints, temple trustees and senior officials.

--IANS

sd/