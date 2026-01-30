January 30, 2026 8:48 PM हिंदी

Special recruitment drive to take place in CRPF for Assam’s Mising community: Amit Shah

Special recruitment drive to take place in CRPF for Assam’s Mising community: Amit Shah (Photo: IANS)

Guwahati, Jan 30 (IANS) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday asserted that the Mising community and its rich cultural heritage symbolise the future of Assam as well as the nation, while announcing special recruitment initiatives to facilitate the induction of Mising youth into the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

Addressing a massive gathering at the Mising Youth Festival in Assam’s Dhemaji district, Shah said the Central government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is fully committed to preserving, promoting, and respecting the unique culture and traditions of the Mising community.

Beginning his address with the chant of “Bharat Mata ki Jai”, the Home Minister conveyed his greetings and admiration for the community.

“I bow before the Mising community. I consider myself fortunate to be present here today. Missing this programme would have meant losing the opportunity to witness such a meaningful and vibrant celebration,” Shah said, drawing applause from the gathering.

Describing the Mising culture as an inseparable part of Assam’s identity, Shah said it reflects the soul of both the state and the country.

He also recalled the significant contribution of the Mising people to India’s freedom struggle, stating that their sacrifices and role in nation-building can never be forgotten.

Highlighting the community’s deep-rooted relationship with nature, the Home Minister said such festivals exemplify values of environmental harmony and coexistence.

Announcing measures aimed at youth empowerment, Shah said the Centre would introduce special provisions to ensure greater participation of Mising youth in the security forces, particularly the CRPF.

“Concrete steps will be taken to create opportunities for Mising youth to serve the nation through the CRPF,” he assured.

Referring to development initiatives in Assam, Shah said he had earlier performed the bhumi pujan for the second legislative assembly building in Dibrugarh.

He also highlighted the upcoming semiconductor manufacturing plant at Jagiroad, which is expected to generate employment opportunities for around 27,000 youths.

The Home Minister said the Centre remains focused on inclusive development while safeguarding the cultural heritage of indigenous communities across the Northeast.

--IANS

tdr/dan

