Special camp under PMSMA ensures comprehensive health check-ups for pregnant women in Burhanpur

Burhanpur (Madhya Pradesh), Feb 9 (IANS) Under the Pradhan Mantri Surakshit Matritva Abhiyan (PMSMA), a special health camp was organised at the OPD of the District Hospital in Burhanpur on Monday, during which comprehensive physical and mental health check-ups of over 40 pregnant women were conducted.

During the camp, more than six women were identified as high-risk pregnancies and were provided timely medical treatment, necessary diagnostic tests and expert consultations to prevent complications and ensure safe deliveries.

As part of the initiative, pregnant women and their family members were educated about the importance of four mandatory antenatal check-ups, the need for mental health care during pregnancy, its early identification and overall significance. Special emphasis was laid on institutional deliveries to ensure maternal and neonatal safety.

Information was also shared about the 24×7 free assistance services available under the CCP, FCC and PMH programmes, including prenatal, postnatal and mental-emotional counselling. Beneficiaries were guided on accessing support from home through Tele-MANAS, the Manhit App and the Suman Sakhi helpline.

The PMSMA campaign is conducted on the 9th and 25th of every month, with the objective of strengthening maternal and child safety, promoting institutional deliveries and reducing maternal and infant mortality rates.

Beneficiaries expressed satisfaction with the services and gratitude towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi for prioritising women’s health through such initiatives.

Manisha Awase, a beneficiary said, “Here, all facilities are free, medicines and treatment are provided without any cost.”

Another beneficiary, Yogita Dipesh Bhalerao, said that all medical tests, which are usually expensive at private hospitals, were conducted free of cost. “The Prime Minister has launched many schemes for women, and they have been very beneficial,” she added.

Dr Poonam Singhal, Gynaecologist, said special camps are organised twice a month under PMSMA to closely monitor high-risk cases such as women with hypertension, diabetes or previous C-section deliveries.

Echoing similar views, Dr Rehana Bohra said the scheme prioritises high-risk patients and plays a crucial role in ensuring safe motherhood.

District PMSMA In-charge Seema David said the programme is well-structured and aimed at strengthening maternal healthcare services at the grassroots level.

