Spanish Foreign Minister calls India reliable partner, backs FTA with EU

New Delhi, Jan 21 (IANS) Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares on Wednesday underscored India's growing importance as a trusted international partner and emphasised the need to deepen bilateral cooperation.

He stressed that finalising the India-European Union (EU) Free Trade Agreement (FTA) would signal a meaningful step forward.

During a meeting with External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar in New Delhi, Albares said, "It's very important for Spain to foster our relationship with such a reliable country like India, a country that believes in international law, that upholds the principles of the United Nations charter, and that believes in multilateralism. A very good sign would be the final agreement of the FTA with the European Union that we very much would love to see being put forward."

The Spanish Foreign Minister noted that the partnership between Airbus Spain and Tata Advanced Systems is a real example of collaboration that both countries aim to foster.

He further stated that Spanish President Pedro Sanchez will soon visit India and expressed hope that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be able to visit Spain.

"We are going to continue working bilaterally through the European Union, as well as the multilateral sphere. We will be very happy to join the Indo-Pacific Ocean initiative, and I have brought the letter to you to mark that moment," he said.

"We will also express our wish of upgrading our relationship to a strategic association that is the highest level of relationship that we have with friends, as is the case in India," Albares emphasised, highlighting the growing cooperation between India and Spain.

He also expressed gratitude for the solidarity shown towards the Spanish people during a difficult time.

EAM Jaishankar earlier offered condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the train accident in Spain's Adamuz while wishing a swift recovery to people injured in the mishap.

--IANS

scor/sd/