US hits Iran, resumes Hormuz blockade

Washington, July 15 (IANS) The United States carried out a seven-hour wave of strikes against dozens of Iranian military targets near the Strait of Hormuz and along Iran’s coast hours after resuming a naval blockade of vessels travelling to and from Iranian ports, the US Central Command said.

CENTCOM said the operation ended at 10 p.m. ET. US fighter aircraft, drones and naval vessels fired precision munitions at Iranian missile and drone sites, naval capabilities and coastal defence systems.

The strikes were intended to further weaken Iran’s ability to threaten commercial shipping and civilian crews, according to the command.

The operation marked another escalation in US military action against Iran around the Strait of Hormuz, a strategically important waterway for international shipping and global energy supplies.

The strikes took place on the same day that US forces resumed the naval blockade against vessels travelling to or from Iranian ports and coastal areas. The blockade went into effect at 4 p.m. ET, six hours before CENTCOM announced the completion of the latest attacks.

“U.S. forces resumed the naval blockade against vessels transiting to and from Iranian ports and coastal areas today at 4 p.m. ET,” CENTCOM said in a separate statement.

The command said more than 20 US Navy warships and hundreds of military aircraft were operating across the Middle East.

“American forces remain vigilant, lethal, and ready,” it said.

CENTCOM Commander Admiral Brad Cooper said the latest US military action followed a series of Iranian attacks on commercial vessels and neighbouring Gulf countries.

“Over the past seven days, Iran has intentionally targeted civilians across the region by attacking seven commercial ships resulting in nearly a dozen civilian crew members killed, missing, or injured,” Cooper said in a statement released by the command.

“Iranian forces have also launched dozens of missiles and drones toward neighboring Gulf countries,” he said.

“U.S. forces are holding Iran accountable for unwarranted aggression that continues to endanger innocent lives,” Cooper added.

CENTCOM did not identify the precise locations struck during the operation. It also did not provide an assessment of damage or say whether there were casualties.

The command did not identify the commercial ships mentioned by Cooper, give the nationalities of their crew members or name the Gulf countries targeted by Iranian missiles and drones.

CENTCOM said US forces remained prepared to conduct further operations ordered by the commander in chief.

--IANS

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