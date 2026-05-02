May 02, 2026 6:49 PM हिंदी

Spain confirms warm-up against Iraq for FIFA World Cup 2026 preparation

Spain confirms warm-up against Iraq for FIFA World Cup 2026 preparation

Madrid, May 2 (IANS) The Spanish football federation has confirmed on Saturday that the team will play an extra warm-up match against Iraq ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026, which will commence on June 12.

Spain's clash against Iraq will happen at the iconic Deportivo La Coruna's Riazor Stadium on June 4 and will serve as Spain's final match before traveling to Mexico, where they will face Peru in another preparatory fixture in Puebla, as reported by Xinhua.

Spain and Iraq have met only once before. That came at the 2009 FIFA Confederations Cup, where Spain earned a 1-0 victory thanks to a goal from David Villa.

The reigning European champion heads into this summer's World Cup as one of the favorites. However, head coach Luis de la Fuente faces several injury concerns as he prepares to name his squad following the conclusion of the La Liga season on May 24.

Barcelona forward Lamine Yamal has been ruled out for the rest of the domestic season with a hamstring injury and is also expected to miss the warm-ups. Meanwhile, Athletic Bilbao winger Nico Williams continues to struggle for form after being sidelined for much of the season with a pelvic problem. Key midfielder Mikel Merino is also a doubt after undergoing foot surgery in February.

Spain have been drawn to play in Group H alongside Cape Verde, Saudi Arabia, and Uruguay at the World Cup 2026. They will start their campaign on June 15 against Cape Verde. The former champions will then face Saudi Arabia on June 21 before playing their final group stage match on June 26 against Uruguay.

Spain is a major FIFA World Cup force, having appeared in 16 of 22 tournaments and winning their only title in 2010. Known for their possession-based style, their best performances include winning in 2010, fourth place in 1950, and numerous quarter-final appearances.

--IANS

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