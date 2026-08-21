Spain coach Luis de la Fuente set for contract extension till 2030 after WC glory

New Delhi, Aug 21 (IANS) Spain football team coach Luis de la Fuente is set to get his contract extension till 2030 after the 65-year-old guided the national side to their second FIFA World Cup triumph when La Roja beat Lionel Messi-led Argentina by 1-0 in the final at the New York stadium.

The Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) is pleased with the performance of de la Fuente and is likely to present a lucrative offer to the World Cup-winning coach, which will extend his tenure straight till the next World Cup 2030, which Spain will co-host alongside Portugal and Morocco.

The 65-year-old manager is currently under contract until 2028, and the Spanish football's governing body is now determined to secure the head coach's long-term commitment as they look to defend their Euro Cup and FIFA World Cup title.

Speaking in an interview with Radio Nacional de Espana (RNE), Spain's football federation chief Rafael Louzan confirmed the development and insisted that De la Fuente's stay is a fitting reward for his excellent leadership across competitions.

"I think it is something Luis deserves and we are working on it. We are going to work on it now, and in fact we are already doing so, to extend his contract, which currently runs until 2028, so that we can take it beyond or around 2030 because he has to be part of it," Louzan said as quoted by Goal.com.

"His simplicity and his ability to work have led us to achieve this success, together with an unforgettable group of players with this Spanish national team," he added.

Meanwhile, after guiding Spain to the Euro Cup 2024 and the FIFA World Cup 2026, De la Fuente's continuity will face an immediate test in the UEFA Nations League next month, where the Champion side is set to clash with European giants England and Croatia, who will pose a great challenge.

--IANS

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