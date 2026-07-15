Spain blank France 2-0 to reach FIFA World Cup final

Arlington, July 15 (IANS) Goals from Mikel Oyarzabal and Pedro Porro earned Spain a deserved 2-0 win over France at Dallas Stadium in their FIFA World Cup 2026 semi-final here at the Dallas Stadium on Wednesday.

This was France's fourth defeat in the semi-finals of the World Cup (1958, 1982, 1986, 2026) in eight appearances. Moreover, this was the third consecutive elimination against Spain in the semi-finals of a competition after Euro 2024 (2-1) and the Nations League 2025 (5-4).

France lost their first knockout match in the World Cup since the 2014 quarter-final against Germany (0-1). That makes 11 matches (10 wins, 1 draw).

Spain will now face the England-Argentina victors at New Jersey Stadium in the final. They emerged triumphant in their only previous appearance in the fixture, Andres Iniesta sinking the Netherlands at Soccer City in 2010.

France started as the slight favourites and, though Kylian Mbappe threatened on the break, Lamine Yamal gave Luis de la Fuente’s side the game’s first big chance. The winger, a day after his 19th birthday, got to the ball before Lucas Digne and was clipped inside the box. Oyarzabal struck the resulting penalty past spot-kick-saving specialist Mike Maignan.

The advantage was amplified when Porro played a palatial one-two with Dani Olmo, taking the return impeccably and burying the ball in the bottom corner.

France, with Desire Doue and Rayan Cherki on, pushed to get back into a game, but goalkeeper Unai Simon acted astutely as a sweeper-keeper and Marc Cucurella made an excellent challenge on Mbappe.

The final whistle sparked ecstasy for the Spaniards and agony for the French. Didier Deschamps’ team will have a shot at bronze on Saturday, when Mbappe could boost his hopes for another Golden Boot.

Spain kept their sixth clean sheet in seven matches at this tournament. They have conceded just two goals in North America. The record for a triumphant team in a World Cup is two shared by France in 1998, Italy in 2006 and Spain themselves in 2010.

--IANS

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