Space for independent expression steadily reduced under Xi, says jailed Chinese journalist's son

Beijing, Jan 2 (IANS) Jailed Chinese journalist Dong YuYu's son Dong Yifu has urged the US, the UK and the Europe to increase diplomatic pressure on China for his father's release, asserting that his father's conviction sets a dangerous precedent.

Dong Yifu's statement comes after Beijing High Court in November dismissed an appeal to overturn prison sentence of Dong YuYu. His family termed the case a clear "act of persecution", British media outlet The Independent reported.

The case started after Dong YuYu was having lunch with a Japanese diplomat at a hotel in Beijing in 2022, which was a normal meeting for 63-year-old journalist whose work included foreign affairs. However, police officers reached at the restaurant and took him for questioning.

Dong YuYu was arrested and charged with spying offences before ultimately being sentenced to seven years in prison and the appeal to overturn his prison sentence has been dismissed by the Beijing High Court. International community has voiced concern over Dong's case and is being viewed as an example of increasing up its control of an already compliant media landscape.

Speaking to The Independent, Dong Yifu said, "Anybody just with the most basic sense would know that this whole thing is totally ridiculous." He stated, "The government here really owes everybody, including the Chinese people, an explanation."

He said that space for independent expression has steadily reduced under Xi in the past 10 years. Referring to his father, he said, "These are all very mild, very moderate calls for reform. Now even those mild and moderate voices are being silenced."

Dong's family has voiced concern over the journalist's health in state security detention centre in Beijing, where he was kept for over three years, before being shifted to No 2 prison in Beijing, a correctional facility where several international inmates are imprisoned.

Dong YuYu said, "The facility where he spent the past three years has very little sunlight, very little natural light. So it’s taken a toll on his health. And the food, as we know, it’s not great, so nutrition is a big concern for us. And also he’s very old for a detainee."

The Beijing High Court’s decision has prompted criticism from rights and press freedom groups, who say the verdict erodes what little remains of free expression in a country that has already put dozens of journalists in prison under Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Beh Lih Yi, an Asia-Pacific Director of the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ), said, "Speaking with diplomats is routine work for journalists, not espionage." She said, “China must release Dong immediately, or it is sending a message to the world that its stated goal of open engagement is empty talk.”

Dong served as the deputy head of the commentary department at the Guangming Daily, a newspaper once regarded more liberal than other Communist Party outlets. Dong joined the media organisation in 1987 and he regularly published articles calling for constitutional democracy, political reform and official accountability for the past 35 years.

