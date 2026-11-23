New Delhi, Nov 23 (IANS) Barcelona forward Lamine Yamal will miss the club’s UEFA Champions League fixture against Sabah in Azerbaijan after experiencing discomfort in his right ankle following Sunday's 3-2 comeback victory over Villarreal.

The Spanish club confirmed that Yamal would be rested as a precaution, with the 18-year-old expected to return for next Sunday's La Liga match against Deportivo de La Coruna.

"First-team player Lamine Yamal is experiencing mild discomfort in his right ankle. As a precaution, he will miss the match against Sabah and is expected to be available for next Sunday's match against Deportivo," Barcelona said in a post on X.

Yamal played the full 90 minutes in Barcelona's win over Villarreal, but the club has decided against risking him for Wednesday's Champions League encounter. His absence is expected to be a setback for head coach Hansi Flick, with the forward having been a regular starter in La Liga this season.

Barcelona will also be without Xavi Espart and Roony Bardghji for the trip to Azerbaijan, while Pau Cubarsi, Andreas Christensen and Rodri are doubtful for the fixture.

The club will hope Yamal recovers in time for the meeting with Deportivo de La Coruna, which would allow him to maintain his run of starting every La Liga match so far this season.

The full squad for the game against Sabah is as follows: Joan Garcia, Cancelo, Balde, Fariñas, Cubarsí, Gavi, Fermín, Pedri, G. Jesus, Raphinha, Szczesny, Adeyemi, Gordon, Gerard Martín, Olmo, De Jong, Bernal, Kounde, Eric, Livakovic, Bisiwu and A. Campos.

--IANS

hs/