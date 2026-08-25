South Korea wins mixed relay gold at Modern Pentathlon World Championships

Guiyang (China), Aug 25 (IANS) South Korea won the mixed relay gold medal at the 2026 Modern Pentathlon World Championships in Guiyang on Tuesday. South Korea finished with 1,096 points, beating Belarus by 18 points. Hungary took the bronze medal.

More than 500 athletes from over 50 countries and regions are competing at the championships in the city's Huaxi District.

The championships are the premier annual competition organised by the UIPM, the sport's international governing body.

"We achieved a pretty good result today, and we are very happy. We had a great experience in fencing, swimming and the laser run. Today's competition was a classic battle, and I will make full preparations for the individual competition ahead," South Korean athlete Seo Changwan said after the event.

Belarusian silver medallist Yauheni Arol said the strength of the opposition had forced him to adjust during the fencing competition.

"I tried my best to finish the competition today. The opponents were extremely strong in fencing, so I adjusted my state in time and kept competing," Arol said. "This time, my newlywed wife and I represented our country together and won medals in different events, leaving us with wonderful honeymoon memories. I want to celebrate today and enjoy the moment."

The men's preliminary round will be held on Wednesday.

Belarus and Britain won the women's and men's relay titles, respectively, as the 2026 Modern Pentathlon World Championships opened Monday in Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province.

More than 500 athletes from over 50 countries and regions are competing at the championships in the city's Huaxi District.

Belarus won the women's relay with 1,351 points, ahead of Russia with 1,325, while Egypt took bronze.

In the men's relay, Britain won with 1,513 points, 19 points ahead of Russia, with Germany taking bronze.

Belarus' Anastasiya Arol said her team had produced a strong all-around performance, particularly in fencing and swimming, although she described the running section as "tough and challenging."

Earlier, UIPM President Rob Stull welcomed the athletes to Guiyang. Competition continues on Tuesday with the mixed relay.

--IANS

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