South Africa's Wolvaardt becomes highest run-getter in single edition of Women's World Cup

Navi Mumbai, Nov 2 (IANS) South Africa captain Laura Wolvaardt etched her name in history even before the end of their Women's ODI World Cup final against India at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Sunday.

Wolvaardt, who has been in sublime form in the tournament, led the chase of 299 in what would be their maiden title in the format. In the process, she notched up her fifth half-century of the event and became the highest run-getter in the single edition of the tournament's history.

The Proteas Women batter leapfrogged Australia captain Alyssa Healy's record of 509 runs in the 2021/22 edition in New Zealand, where the latter averaged 56.55.

Wolvaardt’s stunning consistency has etched her name even deeper into Women’s World Cup history, with two more records to her credit. She now tops the charts for the most 50-plus scores in Women’s ODI World Cup history - 14 in total - moving past India’s Mithali Raj, who had 13.

Wolvaardt has also matched the record for the most 50-plus scores in a single edition of the tournament, joining New Zealand’s Debbie Hockley, Australia’s Ellyse Perry, and her own previous feat.

The South African captain was stupendous in their semifinal clash against England as she smashed 169 to post a mammoth total of 319 in Guwahati. England couldn't get over the line and collapsed dramatically to be bowled out for 194.

She also played knocks of 90, 70, and 60 not out against Pakistan, India, and Sri Lanka, respectively, in the group stage fixtures.

As South Africa press on in the final, Wolvaardt’s calm authority and technical brilliance once again highlight why she’s regarded as one of the most dependable batters in world cricket. Her knack for thriving under pressure has made her the heartbeat of the Proteas’ batting order and a defining figure of the 2025 World Cup.

--IANS

ab/bsk/

