India stands firmly in solidarity with Qatar: PM Modi  

New Delhi, March 3 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday spoke with Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Amir of Qatar, conveying that India stands firmly in solidarity with Qatar and strongly condemns any violation of its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

During their conversation, the two leaders emphasised the urgent need to restore peace and stability in the region through dialogue and diplomacy.

"Spoke with my brother, H.H. Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Amir of Qatar. We stand firmly in solidarity with Qatar and strongly condemn any violation of its sovereignty and territorial integrity. We emphasised the urgent need to restore peace and stability in the region through dialogue and diplomacy," PM Modi posted on X after the phone call.

"I also conveyed my appreciation for his continued support and care for the Indian community in Qatar during this challenging time," he added.

Besides Qatar, PM Modi has spoken with the leaders of UAE, Israel, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Bahrain, Oman and Kuwait in the last two days as India remains in touch with the governments of the region as well as other key partners over the ongoing conflict in Iran and the Gulf region.

On Tuesday, Indian Ambassador Vipul virtually interacted with representatives of Indian community associations in Qatar to discuss the prevailing situation and respond to their concerns.

"The Embassy of India, Doha continues to work closely with the community and local authorities to ensure the welfare and wellbeing of all Indian nationals in Qatar," the Indian Embassy posted on X.

Meanwhile, in a statement issued Tuesday evening, Qatar's Foreign Ministry strongly condemned the Iranian attacks that targetted the embassies of the United States in Riyadh and Kuwait, deeming them a "blatant violation" of international conventions and laws.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs stresses that the Iranian attacks on the two embassies contravene international agreements and diplomatic norms that criminalize assaults on diplomatic missions and grant immunity to their premises and staff. The Ministry affirms the State of Qatar's full solidarity with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the State of Kuwait in all measures they take to safeguard their security and the safety of their territories," it stated.

On Monday, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates, and the United States of America strongly condemned Iran's "indiscriminate and reckless missile and drone attacks" against sovereign territories across the region, including Bahrain, Iraq - including the Iraqi Kurdistan Region - Jordan, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates.

"These unjustified strikes targetted sovereign territory, endangered civilian populations, and damaged civilian infrastructure. The Islamic Republic's actions represent a dangerous escalation that violates the sovereignty of multiple states and threatens regional stability," read the joint statement.

--IANS

/as