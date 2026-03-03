March 03, 2026 9:38 PM हिंदी

Daniel Radcliffe talks about changes he experienced after embracing fatherhood

Los Angeles, March 3 (IANS) Actor Daniel Radcliffe is sharing how fatherhood brought changes in his life. The ‘Harry Potter’ star became a first-time dad in 2023 when he welcomed a son, whose name has not been made public, with his partner Erin Darke.

Daniel, 36, has revealed he's managed to quit smoking and embraced a new morning routine as his little boy is always up early, reports ‘Female First UK’.

He told WSJ, "I have a small child, so my body has trained to wake up at about 5:30. My son has a night-light where you can program it to turn a different color at a certain time, so at 6:30 it will flick from blue to yellow and I will hear him scream, 'It’s yellow, come get me’”.

Daniel added that his morning must-haves include warm gloves to keep his hands toasty during "the walks to school" and silicon toppers for baby food pouches, adding, "These things are a parenting essential that I feel more people should know about”.

As per ‘Female First UK’, the actor went on to share that he loves to take pictures of his son so his partner Erin has embarked on a mission to have them all printed out for him so he has physical copies of the snaps on his phone.

He explained, "The first year after our son was born, I was looking through my phone at all the pictures I have of him and I was like: 'Oh, man, it just makes me sad that these are all just on my phone’. And so for the last few Christmases and birthdays, Erin has been getting hundreds of photos of him developed. I’ve divided the photos into two piles, which are 'amazing photos' and 'life-changing photos'. That box of photos of him would be my prized possession".

Daniel went on to add that he hopes his son doesn't follow him into the acting industry because he really doesn't want him to become famous.

