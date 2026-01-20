January 20, 2026 5:37 PM हिंदी

South Africa Women to host India for five T20Is in April

South Africa Women to host India for 5 T20Is in April

Johannesburg, Jan 20 (IANS) Cricket South Africa (CSA) on Tuesday announced that they will host world champions India for a five-match T20I series, scheduled to take place in Durban, Johannesburg and Benoni from April 17 to 27.

The T20I series begins with two matches at Kingsmead Stadium on April 17 and 19. The action will then shift to the Wanderers Stadium for consecutive games on April 22 and 25. The series will conclude with the fifth and final T20I at Willowmoore Park in Benoni on April 27.

This series will be the Proteas Women’s last official assignment before the Women’s T20 World Cup 2026, starting on June 12 in England. At the global tournament, South Africa are placed in Group 1 with Australia, Pakistan, India, and two qualifier teams.

"Facing a team of India’s quality so close to a World Cup is exactly what the Proteas Women need at this stage of the preparation. It gives them an opportunity to test themselves against a top-level opponent, fine-tune their combinations and ensure they are executing their plans under pressure. This series will play a key role in sharpening the team’s readiness ahead of the T20 World Cup," said Enoch Nkwe, CSA’s Director of National Teams and High Performance.

This will also be the first international meeting between the two teams since India’s 52-run victory over the Laura Wolvaardt-led side in the final of the ODI World Cup in November 2025. Harmanpreet Kaur & Co. scripted history as they clinched their first-ever ICC silverware, ending years of waiting.

South Africa vs India schedule:

1st T20I at Kingsmead, Durban, on April 17

2nd T20I at Kingsmead, Durban, on April 19

3rd T20I at Wanderers, Johannesburg, on April 22

4th T20I at Wanderers, Johannesburg, on April 25

5th T20I at Willowmoore Park, Benoni, on April 27

--IANS

vi/bc

LATEST NEWS

US Senator Daines concludes 'productive' India visit

US Senator Daines concludes 'productive' India visit

Canada, China trade deal ill‑timed, one sided: Report

Canada, China trade deal ill‑timed, one sided: Report

India’s core sector growth up by 3.7 pc in Dec as fertiliser, cement, steel production rise

India’s core sector growth up by 3.7 pc in Dec as fertiliser, cement, coal production rise

Germany bolsters ties with India amid fluid geopolitical landscape (Photo: IANS)

Germany bolsters ties with India amid fluid geopolitical landscape

Milind Soman says 'Consistency is the key' as he runs his 21st Mumbai Marathon

Milind Soman says 'Consistency is the key' as he runs his 21st Mumbai Marathon

You pushed Indian badminton forward: Yuvraj hails Saina Nehwal’s ‘incredible career’

You pushed Indian badminton forward: Yuvraj hails Saina Nehwal’s ‘incredible career’

India’s voice carries strong influence on global stage: Gujarat Deputy CM

India’s voice carries strong influence on global stage: Gujarat Deputy CM

Chiranjeevi says he is product of audience’s love: ‘Your whistles in theater keep me going’

Chiranjeevi says he is product of audience’s love: ‘Your whistles in theater keep me going’

From earthquake ruins to cooperative prosperity: Sarhad dairy’s camel milk revolution in Kutch (Photo: @SarhadDairy2009/X)

From earthquake ruins to cooperative prosperity: Sarhad dairy’s camel milk revolution in Kutch

Pakistan: Sexual harassment continues to plague educational institutions in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (File image)

Pakistan: Sexual harassment continues to plague educational institutions in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa