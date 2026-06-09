Sophie Turner shares she had 'mini breakdown' in her 20s

Los Angeles, June 8 (IANS) Hollywood actress Sophie Turner, who is known for her work in ‘Game of Thrones’, has shared that he had a "mini breakdown" in her 20s.

The 30-year-old actress, who has daughters Willa, five, and three-year-old Delphine with ex-husband Joe Jonas, is still close to the same group of friends she's had since her school days and they are all ready to embrace a new decade in their lives after overcoming turbulent times, reports ‘Female First UK’.

She told the Daily Telegraph newspaper, “All my best friends are my age and we went to school together and we’re having a year of 30th birthdays, we’re just so happy to be out of the mess of our 20s. Each of us has had a mini breakdown but we all feel really positive now. I was very ready to leave that decade of my life behind”.

Sophie shot to fame when she was just 13 years old, playing Sansa Stark in ‘Game of Thrones’, and she suffered a "big identity crisis" when the show ended in May 2019 after eight seasons.

She said, “I didn’t know who was Sansa and who was Sophie, and I was too young to read the books so I kind of just developed her over time. I had a big identity crisis when I let her go, I didn’t really know who I was or what I was doing. It was a strange, hard time”.

As per ‘Female First UK’, Sophie is currently working on Tomb Raider, a new TV series based on the beloved video game series and she admitted her character Lara Croft is "so different" to her in her real life.

She said, “(Lara Croft) is so different from me and my personality, without giving too much away, there is an element of her that can be fairly toxic, but there is also an element of her that is so focused and determined, whereas I have ADHD and can’t complete a task without forgetting about it and doing something else. I am a total worrier and neurotic which she obviously isn’t, but we’re both obsessed with history”.

Sophie dismissed the idea of taking a method acting approach to her work, insisting being a parent means it is impossible for her to fully absorb herself in a role.

She added, “Kristen Stewart once said that only men are method actors”.

--IANS

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